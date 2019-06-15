Be aggressive to tackle Mohammad Amir: Sachin Tendulkar

Manchester: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan’s in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive,” Tendulkar said. “It’s not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you’re in control if you defend confidently.”