Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 15 Jun 2019 Be aggressive to tac ...
Sports, Cricket

Be aggressive to tackle Mohammad Amir: Sachin Tendulkar

PTI
Published Jun 15, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 3:38 am IST
The body language is important - the bowler knows that you’re in control if you defend confidently.
Mohammad Amir
  Mohammad Amir

Manchester: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan’s in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

“I wouldn’t go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive,” Tendulkar said. “It’s not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you’re in control if you defend confidently.”

 

...
Tags: sachin tendulkar, mohammad amir, icc 2019 world cup


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Players of the Toronto Raptors celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California (USA) on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Toronto Raptors clinch first NBA title

Indian players celebrate a goal against Japan during the semifinal of FIH Men’s Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

India slay japan

David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan.

Ricky Ponting puts out a Warne-ing

Aaron Finch

Best yet to come: Aaron Finch



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Have you ever dreamt of becoming ‘pakodawala’ after clearing 'GATE'?

Sagar Shah (Photo: Facebook/@sagar.shah.378)
 

'Premam' fame Anupama Parameswaran dating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah?

Anupama Parameswaran and Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This Pakistan-born fan gets match tickets from Dhoni since 2011

After arriving in Manchester, Bashir checked into Pakistan's team hotel where he met most of the squad members including captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo: PTI)
 

Maharashtra's six districts to be diesel-free, to be replaced with bio-CNG: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is looking after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways along with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said that alternative sources of funding should be harnessed. (Photo: ANI)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:Screengrab)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ricky Ponting puts out a Warne-ing

David Warner celebrates scoring a century against Pakistan.

Best yet to come: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

Mighty Joe Root slams second ton as England breeze past Windies

Joe Root

Kapil Dev keeps fingers crossed on big clash

Kapil Dev

Rivalry & Revelry

Babar Azam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham