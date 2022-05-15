Sports Cricket 15 May 2022 Flamboyant Australia ...
Sports, Cricket

Flamboyant Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

AFP
Published May 15, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Updated May 15, 2022, 7:31 am IST
The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident
In this file photo Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds returns to the pavillion after being dismissed against Bangladesh during a warm up match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on June 1, 2009. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)
 In this file photo Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds returns to the pavillion after being dismissed against Bangladesh during a warm up match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on June 1, 2009. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

SYDNEY: Swashbuckling former all-rounder Andrew Symonds has been killed in a car crash, Cricket Australia said Sunday, in another tragic blow for the sport after the recent deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

 

Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement.

"Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends," he added.

Symonds' fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Warne and Marsh, who both died unexpectedly from heart attacks.

 

"Unfortunately I've been here too often this year under these circumstances. I actually can't quite believe it, to be honest," former Australia captain Mark Taylor told Channel Nine. "Another tragic day for cricket."

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.

He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling both off-spin and medium pace, while playing many match-winning hands with his explosive middle-order batting.

 

Symonds was also a top-rate fielder and was a key part of Australia's back-to-back 50-over World Cups triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Domestically, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons, while appearing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

'Utterly devastated'

"Horrendous news to wake up to," tweeted former Australian teammate Jason Gillespie. "Utterly devastated. We're all gonna miss you mate."

 

Adam Gilchrist, another former teammate who more recently commentated alongside Symonds at Fox Sports, wrote: "This really hurts," while Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was "devastated".

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said: "Simmo ... this doesn't feel real #RIP."

Symonds, who was born in England with one parent of Afro-Caribbean descent, will also be remembered for the infamous "monkeygate" scandal that sent him into a downward spiral.

He accused India spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey" in Sydney's 2008 New Year Test.

 

Singh, who denied any wrongdoing, was suspended for three matches. The ban was overturned when India threatened to quit the tour in a low point for India-Australia cricket relations.

The Australian player later revealed it took a heavy toll.

"From that moment on that was my downhill slide," he recalled in 2018. "I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me."

His Cricket Australia contract was withdrawn in June 2009 after he was sent home from the World Twenty20 in England following the latest in a series of alcohol-related indiscretions.

 

Despite the animosity, Symonds and Harbhajan eventually made up and played together in the Indian Premier League, with the Australian forging a successful career as a respected television commentator after retiring.

...
Tags: australian cricketer, andrew symmonds
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney


Horoscope 15 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

. Interested persons along with their teams should enrol the names at the JNS Stadium to participate in sports and games competitions. — Representational image/kabaddiadda.com

Sports, games competitions for workers on May 22, 23

Krunal Pandaya with his son. (By Arrangement)

Blurred loyalties

Chun'an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome, a venue of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 in Hangzhou, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: AP)

Hangzhou Asian Games postponed amid COVID surge in China

A Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan Heta Shah, got down on one knee and proposed to her boyfriend during the team’s encounter with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. (By Arrangement)

Maidens take over



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Warne's body arrives in Melbourne

The coffin of Australian cricket player Shane Warne is loaded into a vehicle at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok on March 10, 2022, on its way to Don Mueang Airport from where the body will be repatriated back to Australia after the cricketer died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on March 4. (Photo: AFP)

Youngsters given ample game time, we now where they fit in team ahead of WC: Mithali

India's Mithali Raj in action in this file photo. (Photo: AP)

Rohit's Team India ready to dish out stellar show in King Kohli's 100th Test

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, in Mohali on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

ACA hosts CK Nayudu Cricket Trophy at Vijayawada

He said that the ACA under the leadership of its president P. Sarath Chandra Reddy had conducted four tournaments — Visakhapatnam had hosted the Women's U-19 one-day tournament, senior women one-day tournament and the men’s U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy with four-day matches while the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy was held at Vijayawada. — Representational image/DC

Surya, Venkatesh shine as India seal 3-0 sweep

Indian batter Surya Kumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer run between the wickets during 3rd and final T20 match of the cricket series against West Indies at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->