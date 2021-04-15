Sports Cricket 15 Apr 2021 Sahabaz, Maxwell lea ...
Sports, Cricket

Sahabaz, Maxwell lead RCB to six-run win over SRH

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2021, 1:03 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2021, 1:42 am IST
The victory propelled RCB to the top of the table
RCB left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (right) celebrates taking a Sunrisers wicket on Wednesday. — IPL
 RCB left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (right) celebrates taking a Sunrisers wicket on Wednesday. — IPL

Chennai: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (3/7) dished out a match-winning performance after Glenn Maxwell's half-century to help Royal Challengers Bangalore notch up a six-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, RCB managed 149 for eight on the back of Maxwell's 41-ball 59 before Shahbaz changed the complexion of the match by dismissing Manish Pandey (38), Jonny Bairstow (12) and Abdul Samad (0) in one over, as SRH ended at 143 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs.

 

The victory propelled RCB to the top of the table.
Chasing a modest total, SRH lost opener Wriddhiman Saha (1) cheaply in the beginning of the third over. However, skipper David Warner (54) and Pandey looked to make short work of the chase, galloping towards the target with the Sunrisers needing 73 off the last 10 overs.

The duo looked in ominous touch, smashing boundaries every over to keep the score board ticking until the 14the over when the Australian, who hit seven fours and a six, was dismissed off a Kyle Jamieson off-cutter.

RCB gained confidence after Warner's dismissal, their bowlers limiting the boundaries. With the pressure mounting, Bairstow, Pandey and Samad tried to target Shahbaz but mistimed their shots to return to the pavilion in the 17th over.

 

Vijay Shankar (3) and Jason Holder (4) too struggled. Rashid Khan injected some hope in the SRH camp smashing 18 off nine balls before he was run out.
Earlier, SRH bowlers, led by West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder (3/30) and star spinner Rashid Khan (2/18), put up superlative show and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

For RCB, Maxwell was the top scorer, hitting five fours and three maximums with skipper Virat Kohli (33) Shahbaz Ahmed (14) and Kyle Jamieson (12) providing valuable contributions.

Put in to bat, RCB were off to a decent start with Kohli and opener Devdutt Padikkal (11) hitting a few boundaries.

 

However, Sunrisers didn't have to wait long for their first breakthrough as a back of the length delivery in the third over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) spelled the end of Padikkal, who had returned after recovering from Covid-19.

Shahbaz was the next to depart after playing a quick cameo, leaving RCB at 47 for two.

At the halfway mark, Maxwell raised the tempo as the big-hitting Australian smashed Shahbaz Nadeem (1/36) for two sixes and a four in the first three balls of the 11th over, with Kohli joining the party with a boundary.

The two stitched a 44-run partnership before Jason Holder got rid of the RCB skipper as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

 

With AB de Villiers (1) in the middle, SRH captain David Warner introduced spin once again, bringing on versatile leg-spinner Rashid, and the move immediately paid dividends. The dangerous South African slapped the ball straight to Warner at covers with the slow nature of the Chepauk track coming to the fore once again.

The Afghan spinner struck once again, getting rid of Washinton Sundar (8). With Dan Christian also gone, Maxwell smashed three fours and a maximum in the last three overs.

Former champions SRH lost their opening match to Kolkata Knight Riders while RCB beat Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

 

...
Tags: shahbaz ahmed, royal challengers bangalore, sunrisers hyderabad, glen maxwell, virat kohli


Horoscope 15 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal to get married

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson en route to his hundred against Punjab Kings on Monday. — IPLL

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs

KKR opener Nitish Rana en route to his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. — IPL

KKR begin with 10-run win over SRH

Delhi DC opener Prithvi Shaw en route to his 72 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Delhi won by seven wickets. — IPL

Delhi Capitals gun down Chennai Super Kings for 7-wicket win



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Jadeja, Gill do star turns as India dominate day 2 despite Smith century

Australia’s Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century against India on the second day of their third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. — AP

Fight To Remember: Vihari, Ashwin pull off memorable draw after Pant pyrotechnics

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (left) is congratulated by his captain Ajinkya Rahane as Hanuma Vihari is congratulated by teammate Mohammed Siraj (right) following play on the final day of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. -- AP

Delhi Capitals gun down Chennai Super Kings for 7-wicket win

Delhi DC opener Prithvi Shaw en route to his 72 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Delhi won by seven wickets. — IPL

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: AP)

India crush England in last T20 to clinch ‘see-saw’ series

India captain Virat Kohli (right) and batting partner Hardik Pandya celebrate scoring runs against England in the fifth Twenty20 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham