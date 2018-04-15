search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ajinkya Rahane and Virat will look to continue their winning run after winning and losing 1 games apiece in first two matches. (Photo: BCCI) 2018 IPL: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore all set to host Rajasthan Royals
 
Sports, Cricket

2018 IPL: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore all set to host Rajasthan Royals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
Both the teams are coming into the match after winning their last encounter.
Ajinkya Rahane and Virat will look to continue their winning run after winning and losing 1 games apiece in first two matches. (Photo: BCCI)
 Ajinkya Rahane and Virat will look to continue their winning run after winning and losing 1 games apiece in first two matches. (Photo: BCCI)

Bangalore: M Chinnaswamy stadium is all set to host the second home game of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who welcome Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Both the teams are coming into the match after winning their last encounter.

RCB are currently sitting in the fifth position on the points table, while RR are placed on the sixth position on the points table. Both the teams have two points on board with 1 win and 1 loss from their two games.

 

Virat Kohli- led side won their first game of the season on their home ground, beating Kings XI Punjab by 4 wickets. South African star AB de Villiers once again was the star with the bat scoring half century at a quick pace.  Pacer Umesh Yadav will be the one to look out for after his match-winning performance of 3-23 against Punjab in the last game. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar will once again have the responsibility to keep the scoring rate down in the middle of the innings.

Opener Brendon Mc Cullum and skipper Virat Kohli will be looking to fire with the bat after missing out on scoring runs in the last match.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan, who were making their comeback after two years, lost their opening game against table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their second game Royals celebrated their return to the 'fortress' Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-hit match, getting past a revised target of 71 runs in six overs as per the Duckworth/Lewis method.

While skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a decent outing in the first two games, his opening partner D Arcy Short, who had a terrific Big Bash League season, is yet to find his feet. England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has failed to score big with the bat so far, will look to make good use of short boundaries at M Chinnaswamy stadium.

The most expensive Indian player in this years Indian Premier League (IPL) Jaydev Unadkat have been expensive with the ball and have only picked up 2 wickets. The pacer will have huge responsibility alongside fellow pacer Dhawal Kulkarni to make early breakthrough for the away side against men in Red and Black.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, M Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm IST on Sunday (April 15)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

 

Tags: 2018 indian premier league, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), rajasthan royals, live cricket score, ajinkya rahane, virat kohli




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Soon, a 'confidential mode' for Gmail

The new function to be introduced on Gmail will allow users to stop recipients from forwarding certain emails.
 

Facebook revamps 'Bookmarks' section to easily access settings

Last month, Facebook announced a redesign of the entire settings menu on mobile devices from top to bottom to bring in controls that are easier to find and use.
 

Zero-waste mobile phones come closer to reality

Most e-waste recycling firms focus on recovering useful metals like gold, silver, copper, and palladium, which can be used to manufacture other products.
 

Facebook CEO didn’t have all the answers for Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
 

Money is indeed key for happy married life, says study

Money plays an important role in everyone's life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Alert! Android phones lie about security patches: Report

The study was conducted on the firmware of 1200 smartphones from various manufacturers. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

2018 IPL: Wriddhiman Saha relishing opportunity of keeping wickts against Rashid Khan

Saha has said he's relishing every bit of wicket-keeping against wily Afghanistani leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the IPL, something that has boosted his confidence. (Photo:bcci)

RCB vs RR: Clash of Royals at Bengaluru

De Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work.

Red brigade turns green

Pavan Deshpande and Aniruddha Joshi, RCB players form Karnataka.

IPL begins with a thrilling first week

Compunctions that the league this season may not be able to live up to expectations have been unfounded so far.

IPL 2018: Jason Roy’s 53-ball 91 helps Delhi chase down Mumbai’s 194

Jason Roy en route to his unbeaten knock. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham