LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl

Published Apr 15, 2018, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2018, 7:47 pm IST
A victory against Ravichandran Ashwin and co will take the two-time winners on top of the IPL table.
Can Ashwin outfox one of India’s most successful captains or will Dhoni come out on top against his former CSK teammate? (Photo: BCCI)
Mohali: High on confidence, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to continue their winning run when they face with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

A victory against Ravichandran Ashwin and co will take the two-time winners on top of the IPL table and they wouldn’t want to miss out on that opportunity with two back to back wins.

 

The Lions, meanwhile, have endured a loss and a win under the new skipper and former CSK all-rounder Ashwin. They will need a much more bolstering performance from their batting line-up if they are to break CSK’s duck.

KL Rahul has been firing at the top but apart from that, the batsmen have failed to get going.

MS Dhoni has got his team combination spot on but injuries to the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina is a big concern.

Can Ashwin outfox one of India’s most successful captains or will Dhoni come out on top against his former CSK teammate?

Toss:

CSK have won the toss and elect to field.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey.

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Sunday (April 15)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

 

