Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Shaun Marsh scores 50 as hosts look to recover

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 15, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Score after 25 overs, Australia 120-3, Shaun Marsh 54*, Handscomb 13*; Bhuvneshwar 1/9, Mohammed Shami 1/26.
 Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the dismissal of Aaron Finch. (Photo: AP)

Adelaide: Australia are three down with Usman Khawaja the latest to be dismissed. Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb are currently batting in the middle.

Australia 82-3 after 18.3 overs

 

WICKET! Jadeja does no mistake in running out Usman Khawaja for 21 runs.

Australia 26-2 after 7.4 overs

WICKET! A bouncer from Mohammed Shami as Dhawan completes the catch to dismiss Alex Carey.

Australia 20-1 after 7 overs

BOWLED 'EM! A fullish delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the bails fly off to dismiss Aaron Finch.

Toss update

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat. The hosts remain unchanged.

Preview

Virat Kohli-led India will look to bounce back when they take on Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval here on Tuesday.

Despite Rohit Sharma fighting hard with a knock of 133 in the first match at Sydney, the Men in Blue went down to hosts by 34 runs with Aaron Finch and co taking a 1-0 lead.

India's batting order did come under the spotlight at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The top three (Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli) have enjoyed a fairly consistent run since 2016.

But it was a rare occasion when Dhoni had to come out in the fourth over of the innings. Dhoni averages 52.95 while batting at number four, which is higher than his current career-average of 50.11 over 333 games.

It is even higher than his favoured batting positions of number five (50.70) and six (46.33) but batting lower down the order, strike-rate becomes paramount. Yet, Dhoni's career strike-rate at number four is 94.21 is higher than his overall career strike-rate of 87.60, or at number five (86.08) and number six (83.23).

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's sudden suspension on disciplinary grounds has badly affected the balance of the batting order, which was apparent during team's defeat in the opening match despite vice-captain Rohit Sharma's 22nd hundred in 50-over format.

 

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia: Aron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

