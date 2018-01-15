LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 3: Markram, Amla depart early

Jasprit Bumrah has taken both the wickets so far.(Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: South Africa suffered an early blow in their second innings, as Aiden Markram departed after scoring just one run.

South Africa 2nd Innings

South Africa 3-2 from 5.3 overs

WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah has removed dangerman Hashim Amla, as the Proteas continue to suffer. Huge blow for the hosts.

South Africa 1/1 from 1 over

WICKET! Markaram departs as South Africa lose their first wicket, Jasprit Bumrah provides the breakthrough.

India 1st innings

India were bowled out for 307 in their first innings, as Morne Morkel got the final wicket of Virat Kohli. Kohli was the lone fighter in the visitors’ innings, having scored 153.

South Africa currently have a 29-run lead, and will hope to put up a big total on board.

However, the other two batsmen who showed some fighting effort were Murali Vijay (46) and Ravichandran Ashwin (38).

For the hosts, Morkel finished his spell with four wickets, whereas Keshav Maharaj, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi got one wicket each.

India 306 from 91.1 overs

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs, Morne Morkel gets his fourth wicket. Kohli comes down the track to hit the length ball over bowlers head, but hi it into hands of AB Devilliers at long on

India 306-9 from 91 overs

WICKET! Ishant Sharma dismissed by Morne Morkel, caught by Markaram at first leg slip.

Centurion: Virat Kohli continued his positive run in the second Test match against South Africa, with an unbeaten knock of 141 during the first session on Day 3 here on Monday.

India have posted 185-8, and currently trail the Proteas by 48 runs.

Kohli, starting his innings on 85, got to his 21st Test ton in style, but soon lost Hardik Pandya for 15 runs.

However, Kohli, along with Ravichandran Ashwin, have put up a 71-run partnership so far.

Ashwin, too, put up a good show, having scored 38 runs.

However, the Proteas were right back in the game, having taken the wickets of Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

India 281-8 from 83 overs

WICKET! Mohammed Shami has just been dismissed by Morne Morkel, as Hashim Amla takes a good catch at first slip.

India 281-7 from 81.3 overs

WICKET! R Ashwin has been dismissed by Vernon Philander for 38, and a promising innings comes to an end.

India 209-6 from 67.1 overs

WICKET! Hardik Pandya has been run-out by Vernon Philander, as South Africa have broken the Kohli-Pandya partnership. Huge blow for India.

India 207-5 from 66.1 overs

CENTURY! Virat Kohli has just scored his 21st Test century, as India have gone past 200.

Preview

India captain Virat Kohli and his current batting partner Hardik Pandya will hope to put up a strong partnership when the visitors resume their batting on Day three of the second Test here on Monday.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Virat Kohli’s side. After having bowled out Faf du Plessis’ side for 335, the Men in Blue have posted a total of 183-5 in reply, with Virat Kohli having found his form back with an unbeaten 85. He is currently involved in a 19-run stand with Hardik Pandya, who is batting on 11.

It was a memorable outing for Lungi Ngidi on Sunday, as he picked up his first ever Test wicket, that of Parthiv Patel.

Apart from Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj has one wicket each.

India are currently trailing South Africa by 152 runs, and the current partnership will be a crucial one for the visitors, if they are to inch any closer to Proteas’ total.