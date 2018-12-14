LIVE| Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Marcus Harris scores 50 as hosts progress

Australia's Marcus Harris plays a shot during day one of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Perth: Hosts Australia dominated the first session of the second Test match at the Perth Stadium here on Friday, having registered a total of 66-0 so far.

Both Aaron Finch (28 not out) and Marcus Harris (36 not out) have looked in good touch.

Tim Paine and co decided to bat on a green track at the new stadium in Perth and the opening batsmen have not given any room for an Indian breakthrough.

Australia 62-0 after 23 overs

The hosts have got off to a positive start. Marcus Harris (34 not out) looks in good touch and is set to clinch his maiden Test 50.

Toss update

Australia won the toss and chose to bat.

Australia win the toss and bat first. Umesh in for Ashwin, Vihari in for Rohit #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OYHaub6fXG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2018

IND XI: L Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, H Vihari, R Pant, I Sharma, M Shami, U Yadav, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2018

AUS XI: A Finch, M Harris, U Khawaja, S Marsh, P Handscomb, T Head, T Paine, M Starc, P Cummins, N Lyon, J Hazlewood — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2018

Preview

Virat Kohli-led India will look to double their lead when they take on Tim Paine’s Australia in the second Test starting at the new Perth Stadium here on Friday.

The Visitors had earlier clinched a historic 31-run win in Adelaide during the first Test to lead the four-match series 1-0.

While India continue to miss the services of Prithvi Shaw due to an ankle injury, they have suffered another blow as Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma w ere ruled out of the Perth Test due to injuries.

Ashwin had taken six wickets in the match, while Shaw impressed with a knock of 66 against Cricket Australia XI in a tour match ahead of the Test series in Sydney.

