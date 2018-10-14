search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: Holder scalps 5 to push India on backfoot

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 14, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 10:57 am IST
Score: India 334/8, R Ashwin 9*, Umesh Yadav 0*, Jason Holder 5/53, Shannon Gabriel 2/81.
Jason Holder’s five-wicket haul rocked India early on Day three and dashed their plans to take a big first-innings lead as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in an over. (Photo: AP)
 Jason Holder’s five-wicket haul rocked India early on Day three and dashed their plans to take a big first-innings lead as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in an over. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Jason Holder’s triple strike on Day three has rocked India early on Day three and dashed their plans, at least temporarily, to take a big lead as Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant got out in quick succession on Day three of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal on Sunday.

India 334/8 from 94.4 overs:

 

WICKET! Holder completes five-wicket haul! The stump takes a walk! Kuldeep Yadav perishes. India 8 down.

India 322/7 from 86.3 overs:

WICKET! Rishabh Pant misses out on a hundred for the second time in a row after entering 90s. More importantly, India's plan to take a big first-innings lead have taken a hit as Shannon Gabriel dismisses the wicketkeeper-batsman as Hetmyer takes a fine catch. India 7 down.

India 314/6 from 84 overs:

WICKETS! Jason Holder is leading from the front! Double strike in an over! First, Ajinkya Rahane is done in by an extra bounce and then Holder traps Jadeja before the wickets for zero. Hundred in the last innings, duck in this! Cricket, you are a great leveller, ain't you?

While Prithvi Shaw scored a brisk 70, India were in a spot of bother, being 4 down at 162. However, Rahane and Pant steadied the ship as India came closer to surpassing West Indies’ total of 311.

Although Rahane struggled to get going initially, he managed to get through his initial struggles to remain unbeaten at stumps. Pant, meanwhile, batted like he usually does, taking his chances, hitting big shots and scoring at brisk pace.

While the left-hander will be keen to score his second ton in last three innings and avoid missing out on a hundred like he did in the last Test, Rahane will be eager to score his tenth Test hundred.

Tags: india vs west indies, hyderabad test, live cricket score, rishabh pant, ajinkya rahane


Related Stories

Coach Sanjay Bangar beams at batting effort
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Shaw, Pant, Rahane fifties take India to 308-4 at stumps
Prithvi is pushing for attention in ODIs too
Prithvi Shaw's attacking batting makes it easier for senior Indian players: Chase
Panther on the prowl


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Panther on the prowl

Rishabh Pant

Prithvi Shaw's attacking batting makes it easier for senior Indian players: Chase

Prior to the start of the match, Chase had said that they have a plan for Shaw having worked on their mistakes from Rajkot but admitted that they failed in execution. (Photo: AP)

MS Dhoni pulls out from Jharkhand's Vijay Hazare quarters, MSK Prasad left red-faced

Dhoni, who has been horribly out of touch as a batsman during the past two years, was expected to be a part of Jharkhand's quarter-final against Maharashtra. (Photo: AP)

#MeToo: CoA asks BCCI CEO Johri for explanation post sexual harassment accusation

The Committee of Administrator (CoA) on Saturday sought an explanation from BCCI CEO Rahul Johri after an anonymous account of alleged sexual harassment by him was shared on social media as part of the ongoing #metoo movement. (Photo: PTI)

Coach Sanjay Bangar beams at batting effort

Sanjay Bangar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham