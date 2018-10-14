LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: Holder scalps 5 to push India on backfoot

Jason Holder’s five-wicket haul rocked India early on Day three and dashed their plans to take a big first-innings lead as he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja in an over. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: Jason Holder’s triple strike on Day three has rocked India early on Day three and dashed their plans, at least temporarily, to take a big lead as Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant got out in quick succession on Day three of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal on Sunday.

India 334/8 from 94.4 overs:

WICKET! Holder completes five-wicket haul! The stump takes a walk! Kuldeep Yadav perishes. India 8 down.

India 322/7 from 86.3 overs:

WICKET! Rishabh Pant misses out on a hundred for the second time in a row after entering 90s. More importantly, India's plan to take a big first-innings lead have taken a hit as Shannon Gabriel dismisses the wicketkeeper-batsman as Hetmyer takes a fine catch. India 7 down.

India 314/6 from 84 overs:

WICKETS! Jason Holder is leading from the front! Double strike in an over! First, Ajinkya Rahane is done in by an extra bounce and then Holder traps Jadeja before the wickets for zero. Hundred in the last innings, duck in this! Cricket, you are a great leveller, ain't you?

While Prithvi Shaw scored a brisk 70, India were in a spot of bother, being 4 down at 162. However, Rahane and Pant steadied the ship as India came closer to surpassing West Indies’ total of 311.

Although Rahane struggled to get going initially, he managed to get through his initial struggles to remain unbeaten at stumps. Pant, meanwhile, batted like he usually does, taking his chances, hitting big shots and scoring at brisk pace.

While the left-hander will be keen to score his second ton in last three innings and avoid missing out on a hundred like he did in the last Test, Rahane will be eager to score his tenth Test hundred.