Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 14 Jul 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 F ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019 Final: ENG vs NZ; Weather and pitch report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 14, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2019, 9:22 am IST
The weather in London is expected to be fairly warm on Sunday, with precipitation chances hovering around 10 per cent.
The pitch at Lord’s favours the bowlers and teams will look to bat first. (Photo: AFP)
 The pitch at Lord’s favours the bowlers and teams will look to bat first. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Hosts England face New Zealand in a match greater than all others at the World Cup 2019 final. While England are going into the challenge as a dominating side, having earned their favourites tag again after thrashing a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, the New Zealand players are certainly no pushovers.

Kane Williamson’s side have not had a perfect tournament, and have on many occasions had disappointing performances. But being an unbeaten team for a majority of their tournament run, the Kiwis’ strength exist in their adaptability. The team has managed to somehow put in just enough to get over the opposition on many occasions, including the semi-final clash against India.

 

Weather Report:

The weather in London, where the Lord's cricket ground awaits, is expected to be fairly warm on Sunday, with precipitation chances hovering around 10 per cent in the first few hours of the game. The temperature will range from 16 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius as the day gets progressively warmer. The probability of rain is very low and that of loss in overs/ or a washout is negligible.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Lord’s favours the bowlers and teams will look to bat first. As evident by the previous four games of the tournament held at the venue, sides that bat first and then use the wear of the ball to bring down chasing opponents have emerged victorious.

The toss will be crucial for the teams.

...
Tags: england vs new zealand, 2019 icc cricket world cup, 2019 cricket world cup final: eng vs nz
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

The two sides in contest had a contrasting campaign at the tournament. (Photo: AFP)

World Cup 19 Final: ENG vs NZ; How each team can beat the other

The final is scheduled to be played at Lord's, the home of cricket, and Williamson said that it is already a special place but World Cup final adds more specialness to it. (Photo: AFP)

ICC World Cup 2019 Final: 'Anyone can beat anybody', says Kane Williamson

Williamson has no qualms in handing over England the favourites tag on home soil, but insisted the Kiwis can still cause an upset. (Photo: AFP)

Word Cup final today: History in making

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba fires Manchester United to 2-0 victory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

To moon and back: 50 years on, a giant leap into unknown

The first four days of Apollo 11's journey to the Moon had gone according to plan, but just twenty minutes before landing, the atmosphere grew tense as the crew encountered a series of problems. (Photo: NASA handout)
 

Railway engineers make scale-down model of Rafale from scrap

Railway engineers also made a Make -In-India Lion, Steam loco Model, PSLV model and other from the scrap in the workshop. (Photo: ANI)
 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Word Cup final today: History in making

Williamson has no qualms in handing over England the favourites tag on home soil, but insisted the Kiwis can still cause an upset. (Photo: AFP)

Review of India’s show, specially of semis, is warranted

Virat Kohli

Eoin Morgan sees huge occasion for hosts

Eoin Morgan

Diversity is their strength

Eoin Morgan Morgan debuted for Ireland when he was 16, but the 32-year-old — who has an English mother — switched allegiances to England in 2009. He became the ODI captain just before the last World Cup and is now England’s most-capped one-day player.

Breed of dog doesn’t matter: Biting Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham