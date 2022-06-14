Sports Cricket 14 Jun 2022 All roads lead to In ...
Sports, Cricket

All roads lead to India-SA T20 match in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Jun 14, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2022, 1:47 am IST
This will be the first match in Vizag since Covid-19 broke out
A file photo of Indian cricket team at Vizag stadium. (PTI)
 A file photo of Indian cricket team at Vizag stadium. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: All roads leading to the YSR ACA VDCA international cricket stadium in PM Palem here are seen with tricolour flags and banners of cricketers as the Port City is hosting the India-South Africa T20 cricket match on Tuesday.
Andhra cricket association CFO Jagannadhara Rao said expectations on the big-ticket match were high. The stadium is hosting the match after a gap of two and a half years due to the Covid19 constraints. The match will start at 7pm.
'India lost two matches in the five-match series. So it will be a crucial match for the Indian players to win the third match here. Vizag stadium is meant for the sentiment of winning matches. In April 2005, MS Dhoni scored 148 in the India-Pakistan match,” Rao told DC.
Vizag city commissioner Srikanth said 1,500 policemen would be deployed for security.
“Traffic diversions will take effect from the afternoon. People are requested to use public transport buses instead of private vehicles so as to minimize traffic problems,” he said.
City buses from various routes to the stadium will leave from 4pm and ply up until 7.30pm. On the return journey, the buses will start at 10pm, said AP police.
“100 city buses will be run for the T20 match on June 14.  We will add more buses if needed,” police said.
VIMS director Rambabu advised cricket fans to follow Covid-19 protocols like sanitisation and wearing of masks.

...
Tags: 2022 ipl
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 14 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Telangana swimmer Sri Nithya Sagi (left) poses with her bronze medal alongside gold medallist Ridhima Veerendrakumar (center) of Karnataka and Palak Joshi of Maharashtra at the presentation ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games Girls 200 metres backstroke event at the War Heroes Swimming Complex in Ambala, Haryana.

Nithya is youngest medal winner from Telangana

Rahul Srivatshav Peddi of Telangana becomes India’s 74th Grandmaster

Hyderabad's Rahul is chess grandmaster

A file photo of swimming pool

Gritty Vritti sinks swim record

A formal announcement is expected later this month, Mahindra Racing CEO and team principal Dilbagh Gill said on Friday, speaking on the sidelines of the first-ever Formula E race in Jakarta. (AFP)

Hyderabad to host Formula E, first time in country



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

A dream come true

Virat Kohli seemed to be happiest man in the RCB dug out when Rajat made his century. (By arrangement)

The best place for me to bat is No. 3: Shreyas

India's Shreyas Iyer (C) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third T20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on on February 27, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma trolled for early declaration

Rohit Sharma. (By Arrangement)

Aware of the power of dangerous Mandhana and Harmanpreet, says Perry

Australia's Ellyse Perry celebrates 50 runs during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at the Basin reserve in Wellington on March 13, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->