All roads lead to India-SA T20 match in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: All roads leading to the YSR ACA VDCA international cricket stadium in PM Palem here are seen with tricolour flags and banners of cricketers as the Port City is hosting the India-South Africa T20 cricket match on Tuesday.

Andhra cricket association CFO Jagannadhara Rao said expectations on the big-ticket match were high. The stadium is hosting the match after a gap of two and a half years due to the Covid19 constraints. The match will start at 7pm.

'India lost two matches in the five-match series. So it will be a crucial match for the Indian players to win the third match here. Vizag stadium is meant for the sentiment of winning matches. In April 2005, MS Dhoni scored 148 in the India-Pakistan match,” Rao told DC.

Vizag city commissioner Srikanth said 1,500 policemen would be deployed for security.

“Traffic diversions will take effect from the afternoon. People are requested to use public transport buses instead of private vehicles so as to minimize traffic problems,” he said.

City buses from various routes to the stadium will leave from 4pm and ply up until 7.30pm. On the return journey, the buses will start at 10pm, said AP police.

“100 city buses will be run for the T20 match on June 14. We will add more buses if needed,” police said.

VIMS director Rambabu advised cricket fans to follow Covid-19 protocols like sanitisation and wearing of masks.