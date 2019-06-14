Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 14 Jun 2019 World Cup clash with ...
Sports, Cricket

World Cup clash with Pakistan will bring best out of players: Virat Kohli

PTI
Published Jun 14, 2019, 1:02 am IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 2:48 am IST
For Sunday, we know we’re there when it comes to the mindset.
Virat Kohli
 Virat Kohli

Nottingham: Faced with an “intimidating atmosphere”, Indian captain Virat Kohli on Thursday promised the marquee World Cup clash with Pakistan will bring the best out of his players.

Kohli was speaking after the game between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a ball being bowled. “It's been competitive for years, it’s a marquee event all over the world, honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us,” Kohli said of the June 16 face-off at Old Trafford.

 

“For Sunday, we know we’re there when it comes to the mindset. Just about going out there and having a game plan, executing it,” he said after the washout against New Zealand.

Like in previous editions of the showpiece, the upcoming India-Pakistan match has also generated a lot of buzz, with fans of both teams eagerly awaiting the start of the game.

“As soon as you enter the field, it’s calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it’s a bit intimidating, but we’ll look to execute well,” Kohli said.

Talking about Shikhar Dhawan, who has suffered a thumb injury, Kohli said, “Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we’ll assess and see. Hopefully, he’ll be available for the latter half and the semifinals. He’s motivated, we wanted to keep him back,” Kohli said.

...
Tags: indian skipper virat kohli, shikhar dhawan, 2019 icc cricket world cup


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

France’s forward Eugenie Le Sommer (left) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women’s World Cup Group ‘A’ football match against Norway at the Nice Stadium in Nice on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Eugenie Le Sommer fires France to the top

Manika Batra

Mavericks pick Manika batra for UTT

Malaysia’s badminton player Lee Chong Wei reacts during a press conference to announce his retirement in Putrajaya on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Badminton ace Lee Chong Wei quits sport

Indian captain Manpreet Singh in action against Uzbekistan during a match in the FIH Men’s Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: PTI)

Home advantage



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

Both India and New Zealand, who are unbeaten in ICC World Cup 2019 will have to share points due to abandonment of the match. (Photo: File)
 

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

Mahesh Babu with Andy Roberts. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

If tourists stay for more than three hours, then they have to pay the price equivalent to the original cost of the ticket upon exiting. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

‘Since the time I was born I have not seen electricity in this village. Leaders come here at the time of elections. They are not willing to do anything for the development here,’ said a 70-year-old local. (Photo:ANI)
 

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is a lot different than the current device as these leaked blueprint show.
 

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals whom she is dating; pic inside

Ira Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Harold Larwood, Brian Clough are spirit of Notts

Harold Larwood

Mark Wood is doubtful for WIndies game

Mark Wood

Pace attack

England’s Chris Woakes trains on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan need ‘A’ game against Indians: Waqar Younis

When Pakistan play India it’s always a huge game, but their meeting on Sunday is shaping up to be more crucial than ever. It’s simple — if Pakistan want to stay in the tournament, they have to bring an ‘A plus’ performance and win that game. — Waqar younis former Pakistan captain

Only 1.5 billion, no pressure!

Hardik Pandya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham