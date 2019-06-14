Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 14 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: Ind ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Indian fans hoping for sunshine amid the clouds ahead of Ind Pak clash

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 14, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
The dark clouds soon poured water over the match as the game got forfeited without a single ball being bowled.
However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. (Photo:AFP)
 However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: Indian captain leaned out of the window and looked towards the sky from the dressing room. Dark clouds were looming ahead of the match against New Zealand. The dark clouds soon poured water over the match as the game got forfeited without a single ball being bowled. Later on, Kohli at the post-match press conference said that the team was “disappointed” to not play against the table toppers.

However, the Indian fans were disgusted after the match got washed out. The fans were fuming over if the weather gods would play the same tricks during the match against Pakistan. If the same thing happened during the match against India’s arch-rivals, then the fans would have gone berserk.  

 

This was the fourth match that has been washed out, without a single ball being bowled. After India’s emphatic victory against Australia, a few section of the Indian crowd were waiting for the metro to come out from a tunnel close to 10 pm at the Oval station. The Indian crowd was busy grooving to Punjabi songs and chants, which initiated with 'jeetega bhai..' and ended with 'Pakistan hareyga'

Meanwhile, the Pakistani cabbie showed a screenshot from his phone, which displayed 'Mahendra Singh'. The cab driver claimed that former Indian captain MS Dhoni had booked his Uber in the evening prior to match against South Africa. But his excitement did not last longer as the ride was cancelled.

The dissappointed driver even rushed to the team hotel to see if Dhoni got into another Uber. He followed Dhoni's Uber to see him and a couple of Indian players get off at the restaurant. The screenshot had become a unique souvenir for the cabbie, a memory that he would cherish for his whole life.

After splitting the points with New Zealand, Kohli was asked the customary question about the match getting cancelled. Commentator Simon Doull swiftly moved to Pakistan saying, "All the excitement and frenzy around the game could intimidate guys who are playing for the first time.

As soon as you enter the field, it’s all calm. For us, it’s about executing our skills and we’re all professionals. It’s been competitive for a while now; it’s been a marquee event and it’s an honour to be a part of such an event.”

Pakistan have showed glimpses of their forte in the World Cup by beating South Africa. However, the Indian captain was not fussed about not getting enough game time ahead of their encounter against Pakistan. “From the players’ point of view and where the teams are placed, it was better suited not to take the field when it is not safe to play.

Don’t want an injury at this stage. We’ve been playing some good cricket, we’re not too worried about where we stand. Having two wins does give you confidence. A couple of practice sessions and we should be fine. It’s only about getting game time and that should happen on Sunday.”

The Southampton cab driver was really lucky to have Chris Gayle as his customer. Currently, Mr Universe Boss was swearing a pun that West Indies should be taken in a not-so-rich hotel while Australians must be at the Hilton. However, no special photos were clicked from that trip.

...
Tags: india vs new zealand, india vs pakistan, virat kohli, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Iqbal, who was given a standing ovation in his farewell Test match at the Eden Gardens in 1980, is

'I believe in Imran Khan's vision, Ind-Pak can be friendly neighbours': Asif Iqbal

India is currently positioned at the third place in the standings of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the team next takes on arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

'Shikhar Dhawan will be in plaster for couple of weeks': Kohli

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

England, considered as tournament-favourites have started off their World Cup campaign with two wins and a loss in their first three matches.

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

With a heavily bandaged left hand, Dhawan was seen doing lower body exercises in a short video posted by him on his Twitter page. (Photo:AFP)
 

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

Blood groups must be compatible for donation or else can lead to clotting of the blood and other health complications. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

Poonam Pandey video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

The juicy apple dessert was served at the end to sum up the dinner for the world leaders. (Photo: ANI)
 

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

Mumbai Saga cast. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 leak suggests three huge, best-in-class upgrades

The 2019 iPhones will feature huge improvements in night photography, battery and sound. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar sues Australian batmaker over 2 million dollars

Tendulkar became the world’s leading run-scorer in tests and one-day internationals, with more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries, in a 24-year career that ended in 2013. (Photo: PTI)

ICC CWC'19: ‘We can handle anything that is thrown at us’: Bayliss on Eng vs WI clash

During a practice match against Australia ahead of the World Cup, West Indies' all-rounder Andre Russell bowled a bouncer to Usman Khawaja which struck to his helmet and forced him to retire hurt. On the other hand, England too have good pace attack as their Jofra Archer has been in a scintillating form in the World Cup. During England's clash against South Africa, Archer's bouncer struck to Hashim Amla's head and forced him to retire hurt. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'If we play consistent cricket we'll surely reach finals': Joel Garner

Jason Holder’s Windies side have had a mixed start to their campaign, crushing Pakistan in their opening match before losing to Australia and then seeing their game with South Africa abandoned. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Jofra won’t know how it feels until he plays the game': Eoin Morgan

Jofra Archer once played for West Indies under-19s so there is likely to be some extra edge when he runs in against them at Southampton’s Rose Bowl on Friday. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Trevor Bayliss must tolerate Sheldon Cottrell's celebration': Holding

Sheldon Cottrell, whose flamboyant wicket-taking celebration involves a short march, stand to attention and salute to the pavilion, will meanwhile be doing his best to get on Bayliss’s nerves. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham