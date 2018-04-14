search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH: Karthik and co face tricky test against on song Sunrisers

Published Apr 14, 2018, 6:54 pm IST
The visitors are riding high on confidence with two back to back victories under their belt.
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will eye a comeback victory when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik and co lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away by five wickets in a thrilling encounter and a win will do them a world of good.

 

SRH meanwhile are riding high on confidence with two back to back victories under their belt and will aim to extend their dominance at the top of the IPL table.

Former KKR players Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Yusuf Pathan and Shakib Al Hasan are now reunited at SRH and will aim to exploit the weakness of the opposition.

The two sides have faced each other 12 times, however, it’s the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned side that holds the upper hand with eight wins against their opponents.

Squads:

SRH: Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (C and WK), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Saturday (April 14)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: kolkata knight riders, sunrisers hyderabad, live cricket score, ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




