CoA to BCCI: Start investigating match-fixing allegations against Mohammed Shami

Kolkata: Investigations into the Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan controversy is speeding up day by day. In the latest development on Wednesday, Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have requested BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) to dig more information on the allegation made by Jahan on the Team India pacer that he accepted money from a Pakistani girl in Dubai to fix matches.

Vinod Rai, the CoA head wrote an email to ACSU head Neeraj Kumar, asking him to submit a report within a week after seeking a thorough investigation into the matter as reported by The Times of India.

“This has reference to the various media reports pertaining to allegations against Shami. The CoA has listened to the audio recording of a telephonic conversation which it is claimed is between Shami and his wife. The said audio recording is available in public domain. The CoA is concerned only with such portion of the said audio recording in which the person who it is claimed is Shami is heard saying another person by the name of “Mohammed Bhai” had sent money to Shami through a Pakistani lady by the name of “Alisbah,” Rai wrote in his email.

Jahan made serious allegations against the Bengal pacer that he accepted money related to match-fixing from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Kolkata under the influence of Mohammad Bhai based in England.

“Please investigate the above assertions/ allegations under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and submit a report to the CoA with your findings as to whether there is any basis to proceed further in terms thereof. The investigation should cover (i) the identity and antecedents of “Mohammad Bhai” and “Alisbah”; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alisbah to Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Shami,” he continued.

The national cricket board previously withheld Shami’s BCCI contract after the allegations and since the matter is yet to be resolved, a week’s deadline has been allotted to Kumar.

“Since the CoA has decided to hold back Shami’s player contract pending submission of your report as aforesaid, you are requested to submit the said report at the earliest and preferably no later than seven days from today,” writes the CoA head. The CoA wishes to emphasize that the investigation be limited to the above issues only and not deal with any of the other allegations against Shami unless you find that the same fall within the purview of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” Rai further wrote.

Earlier on Monday, the Kolkata police wrote to the BCCI’s seeking details of Shami and Indian team’s itinerary during the January 2018 tour of South Africa.