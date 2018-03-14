search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

CoA to BCCI: Start investigating match-fixing allegations against Mohammed Shami

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 14, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Hasin Jahan made serious allegations against the Bengal pacer that he accepted money related to match-fixing from a Pakistani girl.
The national cricket board previously withheld Shami’s BCCI contract after the match-fixing allegations. (Photo: BCCI)
 The national cricket board previously withheld Shami’s BCCI contract after the match-fixing allegations. (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: Investigations into the Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan controversy is speeding up day by day. In the latest development on Wednesday, Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have requested BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) to dig more information on the allegation made by Jahan on the Team India pacer that he accepted money from a Pakistani girl in Dubai to fix matches.

Vinod Rai, the CoA head wrote an email to ACSU head Neeraj Kumar, asking him to submit a report within a week after seeking a thorough investigation into the matter as reported by The Times of India.

 

Also read - Mohammed Shami releases phone recording of this Hasin Jahan call

“This has reference to the various media reports pertaining to allegations against Shami. The CoA has listened to the audio recording of a telephonic conversation which it is claimed is between Shami and his wife. The said audio recording is available in public domain. The CoA is concerned only with such portion of the said audio recording in which the person who it is claimed is Shami is heard saying another person by the name of “Mohammed Bhai” had sent money to Shami through a Pakistani lady by the name of “Alisbah,” Rai wrote in his email.

Also read - Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Is this the real reason behind the spat?

Jahan made serious allegations against the Bengal pacer that he accepted money related to match-fixing from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Kolkata under the influence of Mohammad Bhai based in England.

“Please investigate the above assertions/ allegations under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and submit a report to the CoA with your findings as to whether there is any basis to proceed further in terms thereof. The investigation should cover (i) the identity and antecedents of “Mohammad Bhai” and “Alisbah”; (ii) whether any money was in fact sent by the said Mohammad Bhai through the said Alisbah to Shami; and (iii) if yes, the purpose for which the said money was received by Shami,” he continued.

Also read - Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan loses cool, attacks media personnel in Kolkata

The national cricket board previously withheld Shami’s BCCI contract after the allegations and since the matter is yet to be resolved, a week’s deadline has been allotted to Kumar.

“Since the CoA has decided to hold back Shami’s player contract pending submission of your report as aforesaid, you are requested to submit the said report at the earliest and preferably no later than seven days from today,” writes the CoA head. The CoA wishes to emphasize that the investigation be limited to the above issues only and not deal with any of the other allegations against Shami unless you find that the same fall within the purview of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” Rai further wrote.

Earlier on Monday, the Kolkata police wrote to the BCCI’s seeking details of Shami and Indian team’s itinerary during the January 2018 tour of South Africa.

Tags: vinod rai, committee of administrators (coa), board of control for cricket in india (bcci), mohammed shami, hasin jahan
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami is threatening me using unknown WhatsApp numbers
Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Jahan seeks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's support
Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga timeline: Allegations, spats and all we know so far
Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp
Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Cricketer tweets special message for daughter Aairah


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harvard study warns 'barefoot' running sandals could be bad for you

Harvard study warns 'barefoot' running sandals could be bad for you . (Photo: Pixabay)
 

CoA to BCCI: Start investigating match-fixing allegations against Mohammed Shami

The national cricket board previously withheld Shami’s BCCI contract after the match-fixing allegations. (Photo: BCCI)
 

10 lesser known facts about Stephen Hawking that may surprise you

He was also a part of the rowing team at Oxford (Photo: AFP)
 

Retirement does not help improve women's health: Study

Retirement does not help improve women's health but it does for men.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Puppy dies on United Flight after crew makes owner put it in overhead compartment

United Airlines say they are now investigating the animal's death and have apologized for the 'accident.' (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

9cm air-filled pocket in 84-year-old man's brain caused him to keep falling over

9cm air-filled pocket in 84-year-old man's brain caused him to keep falling over. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Knee injury rules Mitchell Santner out of England Test series, Todd Astle roped in

Santner suffered discomfort during the limited overs matches against England and had a scan, which revealed a bone defect. (Photo: AFP)

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami is threatening me using unknown WhatsApp numbers

Hasin Jahan claimed that her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami is threatening her and calling me from unknown numbers. (Photo: PTI / AFP)

Mohammed Shami releases phone recording of this Hasin Jahan call

The dispute between team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken ugly turn each passing day. (Photo: DC File)

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Jahan seeks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's support

Hasin Jahan, in a press conference at the Bankshall Court, sought the West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention, reiterating that there's no question of reconciliation with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)

R Ashwin hopes for beginner’s luck

R. Ashwin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham