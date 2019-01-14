search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Visitors aim to restore parity with Dhoni's form a worry

PTI
Published Jan 14, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
India's batting order did come under the spotlight at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
With Dhoni being slotted at No 5 even though vice-captain Rohit wants the veteran to bat a notch higher but cues from India's training session made it clear that the team is unlikely to tinker with the batting order. (Photo: AFP)
 With Dhoni being slotted at No 5 even though vice-captain Rohit wants the veteran to bat a notch higher but cues from India's training session made it clear that the team is unlikely to tinker with the batting order. (Photo: AFP)

Adelaide: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's inability to set the pace during middle overs will remain a major cause of concern when India take on Australia in a do-or-die second ODI on Tuesday in their bid to keep the three-match series alive.

Hardik Pandya's sudden suspension on disciplinary grounds has badly affected the balance of the batting order, which was apparent during team's 34-run defeat in the opening match despite vice-captain Rohit Sharma's 22nd hundred in 50-over format.

 

Dhoni's 51 off 96 balls and failing to rotate the strike has brought to focus the rejigging that skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will have to fret upon. With Dhoni being slotted at No 5 even though vice-captain Rohit wants the veteran to bat a notch higher but cues from India's training session made it clear that the team is unlikely to tinker with the batting order.

India's batting order did come under the spotlight at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The top three (Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli) have enjoyed a fairly consistent run since 2016.

But it was a rare occasion when Dhoni had to come out in the fourth over of the innings. Dhoni averages 52.95 while batting at number four, which is higher than his current career-average of 50.11 over 333 games.

It is even higher than his favoured batting positions of number five (50.70) and six (46.33) but batting lower down the order, strike-rate becomes paramount. Yet, Dhoni's career strike-rate at number four is 94.21 is higher than his overall career strike-rate of 87.60, or at number five (86.08) and number six (83.23).

When India last played ODIs in Australia in January 2016, Dhoni batted at number four in two matches but only scored 18 runs. In fact, since that series, Dhoni has batted at number four in only eight ODIs, with the last instance in the 2018 Asia Cup.

He averages 24.75 in this interim, with a strike-rate of 77.34 and a highest of 80 against New Zealand in October 2016. This presents a quandary, which the Indian team management might not be in a mood to sort out at present.

Rayudu did well enough in the Asia Cup and in the home series against West Indies, and both batsmen merit a longer run in their respective positions to help settle this batting line-up in the run-up to the English summer.

No pre-match short-list has been announced for this second ODI, and all-rounder Vijay Shankar only arrived late Monday afternoon in Adelaide, thus might not be available for selection. In Hardik's continued absence, any forthcoming changes will be to find a better balance between bat and ball.

While India coped in the Asia Cup and against West Indies when he was out injured, playing three spinners in sub-continental conditions helped. In overseas conditions, Pandya's absence restricts the team's capability with both bat and ball.

Despite his suspect action, Rayudu is free to continue bowling in international cricket, but it remains to be seen if the team management would want him to. Kedar Jadhav provides an alternative option in that light, and he could come into the playing eleven at Dinesh Karthik's expense.

There is every chance that the same bowling composition as in the first ODI will be retained, despite Khaleel Ahmed being off-colour. He batted in the nets along side Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday. Out of the three fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami was most impressive in the first match and given the delicate situation of this series, he will certainly not be left out.

The team management also banks on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills, and as such Chahal's chances of an immediate return to the side looks doubtful. Mohammed Siraj had a long bowling stint though, under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri, and he could be in contention for Ahmed's place.

However, onus will be on the top three batsmen to come good once again and deflect any undue pressure on the middle order for a second game running. Kohli averages 73.44 at the Adelaide Oval across all formats, while in ODIs alone, he still averages an impressive 46.66.

While he would definitely strive to score runs again at his favourite venue, Dhawan's form will be in limelight. Along with Dhoni and Rayudu, he is the third batsman in the top six who didn't play any domestic cricket while the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was being contested.

While Dhoni is retired from Test cricket, and Rayudu announced his First-Class retirement before the Ranji season began, Dhawan had no such excuse and spent his time holidaying in Melbourne instead of playing in the 2018-19 Ranji season. While he was in good form before this chosen break, it remains to be seen if his first-ball duck in Sydney was more than a slight blip.

Australia didn't announce their playing eleven for the second ODI either, but it is expected that they will field the same team as in the first match. Their biggest concern at the moment is if Glenn Maxwell is batting at his best position at number seven.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia: Aron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

...
Tags: team india, ms dhoni, australia cricket team, australia vs india, adelaide odi


Related Stories

Australia vs India: Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action in Sydney ODI
Vijay Shankar to replace Hardik Pandya in Australia, Shubman Gill named for NZ tour
Australia vs India: MS Dhoni becomes 5th Indian cricketer to score 10,000 ODI runs
Australia vs India 1st ODI: Jhye Richardson shines as Rohit Sharma's ton goes in vain
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended pending inquiry; to fly back home from Australia
Rohit Sharma differs with Virat Kohli, feels MS Dhoni is the 'ideal' number four
We were lucky to get MS Dhoni out and things worked on from there: Jhye Richardson


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
 

Roger Federer 'shocked', Novak Djokovic 'hurt' by Andy Murray retirement bombshell

Murray on Friday admitted that his chronic hip injury had not been eased by surgery a year ago. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Aus vs Ind 2nd ODI: Not playing regularly can impact rhythm, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar revealed that he wasn't 100 percent fit during the series but currently is niggle free. (Photo: AP)

Expecting WV Raman to make a big difference: Mithali Raj

Mithali also acknowledged that all coaches have played a part in shaping up the team.(Photo: PTI)

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals appoint Paddy Upton as head coach for upcoming season

Upton biggest achievement came with the Indian national team, as mental conditioning coach, when he combined with head coach Gary Kirsten to guide India to 2011 ODI World Cup title and World No.1 rank in ICC Test rankings. (Photo: PTI)

No better place to make my debut than New Zealand: Shubman Gill after India call-up

Gill has got the selectors' nod well before the ICC mega event in England as he replaces the suspended KL Rahul in the limited overs squad for the New Zealand tour, beginning January 23. (Photo: AFP)

Midnight surprise for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham