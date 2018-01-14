search on deccanchronicle.com
 Morne Morkel celebrates with teammates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara.(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Pujara depart in quick succession
 
LIVE| SA vs Ind, 2nd Test Day 2: KL Rahul, Pujara depart in quick succession

Published Jan 14, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 14, 2018, 5:46 pm IST
Score after 16 overs, IND 52-2: Vijay 22*, Kohli 20*; Morkel (1/23) Trail SA by 283 runs
 Morne Morkel celebrates with teammates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara.(Photo: BCCI)

Centurion: India lost two quick wickets, that of KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara.

India 64-2 from 21 overs

 

Captain Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay have taken India back to safety, and will hope that they do not lose another wicket.

India 28-2 from 9.5 overs

WICKET! Cheteshwar Pujara departs in no time, as he is run-out by Lungi Ngidi. Another huge blow for the visitors

India 28-1 from 9.3 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel completes a fantastic catch off his own bowling to dismiss KL Rahul. South Africa get their first Indian victim.

South Africa innings

Virat Kohli and his men restricted South Africa to 335 at lunch break, as the visitors bounced back during the first session on Day 2 of the first Test here on Sunday.

It was Mohammed Shami who struck early in the day, as he removed Keshav Maharaj, courtesy of a catch by Parthiv Patel.

Following Keshav’s dismissal, Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada put up a 42-run partnership, after which the latter was dismissed for 11 by Ishant Sharma.

However, by then, the Proteas had already crossed the 300-run mark, and du Plessis was the sole fighter.

But, South Africa’s hopes of getting more runs on the board were dashed as captain du Plessis was clean bowled by Ishant Sharma.

Morne Morkel's wicket soon followed as the hosts were bundled out for 335.

South Africa 335-10 after 113.5 overs

WICKET! And that's it for the Proteas. Morkel is the final one to depart after he slices a delivery off Ashwin straight to Murali Vijay at long off. Just one over to go before the lunch break.

South Africa 333-9 after 113 overs

WICKET! And the South African skipper departs. Beautifully bowled this by Ishant. Pitches it fuller and the ball reverse swings into du Plessis who invites for the drive. Gets a big gap between bat and pad that sees his middle stumped castled. Just a single wicket remaining for the hosts now.

South Africa 324-8 after 111 overs

WICKET! Rabada finally departs after being given two lifelines at the crease. Ishant bowls a short and prompts the batsman to play the pull shot. Hardik Pandya at deep mid-wicket shows his athleticism and takes a difficult catch diving forward.

South Africa 324-7 after 110 overs

FIFTY for Faf Du Plessis! The Proteas captain has cleverly steadied his team's ship despite losing partners at the other end. After the loss of Maharaj, he is building a crucial partnership with Rabada now.

South Africa 282-7 from 98.5 overs

WICKET! Mohammed Shami has struck early on Day 2, as he removes Keshav Maharaj for 18, courtesy a catch by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. This is Shami's 100th Test wicket.

Preview:

Virat Kohli and co will look to bowl out hosts South Africa in the first session of the second Test on Day 2 here on Sunday.

After a strong start by the hosts, the visitors bounced back to restrict them to 269-6 at stumps on Day 1.

Aiden Markram (94) and Hashim Amla (82) were the stars of the Proteas innings, as both of them showcased fantastic knocks.

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets, whereas Ishant Sharma took one wicket.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Keshav Maharaj are currently the batsmen on crease, batting at 24 and 10 respectively.

Ishant Sharma had taken his lone wicket of AB de Villiers, who departed for 20 runs.

South Africa will depend on the current duo to put up a challenging total, as they hope to bounce back at the start of Day 2.

Tags: south africa vs india, live cricket score, centurion test, team india




