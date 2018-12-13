search on deccanchronicle.com
Australia vs India: Blow for Kohli and co as Rohit, Ashwin ruled out of Perth Test

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2018, 10:33 am IST
India will be dealing a double blow at a time when opener Prithvi Shaw is yet to recover from an ankle injury.
 While R Ashwin suffered an abdominal strain and Rohit Sharma hurt his back during the first Test which India won by 31 runs in Adelaide. (Photo: AP)

Perth: India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the second Test starting here on Friday, dealing a double blow to the visitors at a time when opener Prithvi Shaw is yet to recover from an ankle injury.

With the trio unavailable for selection, India included Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a 13-man squad announced on eve of the second Test.

 

While Shaw injured his ankle while fielding in the sole warmup game before the series opener, Ashwin suffered an abdominal strain and Rohit hurt his back during the first Test which India won by 31 runs.

"Prithvi Shaw is recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment. R Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the 1st Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment. He too is ruled out of the second Test," read a statement from the BCCI.

"The team management is closely monitoring these players and a call on their availability for the third Test will be taken at an appropriate time," it added.

Ashwin's unavailability is a big loss as he had taken a six-wicket haul at Adelaide to help India record their first win in a series opener in Australia.

Rohit, who made a Test comeback at the Adelaide Oval, was expected to retain his place in the eleven after scores of 37 and 1.

India's 13-man squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

