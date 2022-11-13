  
Sports Cricket 13 Nov 2022 Brilliant Curran, gu ...
Sports, Cricket

Brilliant Curran, gutsy Rashid restrict Pakistan to 137/8

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 13, 2022, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2022, 4:06 pm IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Haris bats during the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. (Image: AP/PTI)
 Pakistan's Mohammad Haris bats during the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday. (Image: AP/PTI)

MELBOURNE: England left-arm pacer Sam Curran and leg-spinner Adil Rashid put relentless pressure on the Pakistan batting line-up to restrict the opposition to a below-par 137 for eight in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

Curran, who made comeback from an injury earlier this year, has been England's go to' bowler in the competition and he proved that on the big stage with brilliant figures of 4-0-12-3.

The wily Rashid (4-1-22-2) wasn't going to be left far behind as he choked the run-flow in the middle overs with as many as 25 dot balls between him and Curran.

Rashid, with his stupendous effort, time and again showed how the Indian team management bungled its script by letting Yuzvendra Chahal cool his heels throughout the tournament.

The MCG track had enough bounce and pace but Buttler's best performing bowling duo (Curran and Rashid) did exactly the opposite    take the pace off their deliveries.

Rashid flighted and lowered his pace to 75 kmph while Curran bowled between 126 kmph to 130 kmph which made run scoring difficult for the Pakistani batters.
Both Babar Azam (32 off 28 balls) and Mohammed Rizwan (15 off 14) started on a cautious note as they had been doing for the past one year.

Curran, England's most consistent bowler in the tournament, angled one across at fuller length and Rizwan didn't have enough width to drive as he dragged that back to the stumps.

Mohammed Haris (8 off 12), the find of the tournament for Pakistan, generally struggled before Rashid ended his misery.

He flighted one and enticed Haris to charge down the track but he was too close to the pitch of the delivery and was holed out at long-on.

Babar hit a couple of boundaries but as it has been for him generally, it was more of a struggle to keep the scoreboard alive.

In fact, Shan Masood (38 off 28), who takes time before taking the attack back to the opposition camp, looked more aggressive than his skipper.

At the start of the back-10, when Jos Buttler introduced Liam Livingstone to bowl his off-breaks, Shan got 14 runs with a down the ground boundary and a six.

But Babar at the other end was foxed by the guile of Rashid as he shaped to play the cut and found a googly cramping him for room to give a return catch to the English leg-spinner of Pakistani descent.

Iftikhar Ahmed (0) would like to forget the evening as he was kept under tight leash by Rashid and then Stokes bowled one in the channel to get a nick as Pakistan slumped to 85 for 4 in the 13th over.

Shan would definitely curse himself as he built a launchpad for himself and thew it all away as Curran tested his patience with variations of cross seam deliveries and cutters.

The mistimed pull was easily taken at the mid-wicket boundary and Pakistan cricket's current darling Shadab Khan (20 off 14 balls) promised a lot but delivered too little.

...
Tags: 2022 t20 world cup, england vs pakistan


Related Stories

India humiliated, England cruise into World Cup final

Latest From Sports

England's Captain Jos Buttler (L) and Alex Hales celebrate their win after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo: AFP)

India humiliated, England cruise into World Cup final

India's Virat Kohli (L) reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between England and India at The Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide. (Photo: AFP)

India set England 169 to win in second semifinal

Almajid's claims added to a cloud of suspected wrongdoing hanging over Qatar long after it won the vote by FIFA's executive committee in December 2010. Qatar's bid team has always insisted it followed campaign rules set by FIFA. — AFP

Qatar again denies claim of cash offers to World Cup voters

Pakistan’s coach Matthew Hayden speaks at a press conference. (Photo: AFP)

I would like to play against India in final: Pakistan mentor Hayden



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Buttler-inspired England down NZ, keep semi-final hopes alive

England's Captain Jos Buttler (R) shares the laugh with teammates after their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Gabba on November 1, 2022 in Brisbane. (Photo: AFP)

India beat Bangladesh by five runs in T20 WC

India's Virat Kohli gestures to teammate Deepak Hooda, right, following their T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. India defeated Bangladesh by five runs. (Photo: AP)

Jemimah's career-best powers India to 41-run win over SL in women's Asia Cup

Rodrigues put up a boundary-hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her counter-attacking 53-ball innings to help India post 150/6. (Photo: Twitter)

Pakistan enter T20 World Cup final with 7 wicket win over NZ

Pakistans cricketers are cheered by supporters as they celebrate after victory in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Buttler powers England to 179/6 against NZ

England's Jos Buttler bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->