SC appointed panel inspects Hyderabad Gymkhana grounds

Hyderabad: A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the management of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has inspected the Gymkhana grounds on Thursday. Anjani kumar IPS along with other committee members Venkatpati Raju and Vanka Pratap inspected the grounds. The SC appointed panel has four members including Justice (retd) N.A Kakru.

The Committee will facilitate the revival of cricket training and coaching at all levels both for boys and girls .

Vanka Pratap as director of the Cricket Academy is preparing a training calendar which will provide opportunity for training to players from rural areas.

Minister K T Rama Rao and minister Srinivas Goud have been guiding the Committee to ensure that talents from rural areas are encouraged.

After the Deepavali, district-wise coaching will begin at Secunderabad Gymkhana. Players will get best quality coaching. Accommodation will be provided at the Uppal Stadium.

Sandeep Sultania, Secretary sports, with the guidance of Minister Srinivas Goud, is supporting each district and municipality to form their own cricket association. These associations will be part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. This was recommended by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee report.

The Supervisory Committee will have the next meeting at Uppal stadium on October 15.