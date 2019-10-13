Sports Cricket 13 Oct 2019 India beat South Afr ...
India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in second Test, clinch series

Published Oct 13, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Following on, South Africa were all out for 189 in their second innings in the final session of day four.
India scored a mammoth 601 for five in their first innings with skipper Virat Kohli leading the side with a majestic double hundred. (Photo: AP)
Pune: India won the second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to seal the three-match series with a game to spare, here on Sunday.

India had won the series-opener in Bengaluru by 203 runs.

 

India scored a mammoth 601 for five in their first innings with skipper Virat Kohli leading the side with a majestic double hundred.

Opener Dean Elgar (48) was the top-scorer for the visitors while pacer Umesh Yadav (3/22) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/52) took three wickets apiece for India.

The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.

South Africa will return to India next year to compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning in Dharamsala on March 20.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared

South Africa: 275 and 189 all out in 67.2 overs (Dean Elgar 48; Umesh Yadav 3/22, Ravindra Jadeja 3/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45).

