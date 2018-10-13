search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 2: Umesh scalps 6, Windies all out for 311

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Score: West Indies all out for 311, Roston Chase 106; Umesh Yadav 6/88, Kuldeep Yadav 3/85.
Umesh Yadav scalped six wickets as India bowled out West Indies for 311 on Day two of the second Test. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: West Indies were done in by the Yadav show as Umesh Yadav scalped six and Kuldeep bagged three as India bowled out the visitors for 311 after Roston Chase's hundred on Day two of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal here on Saturday.

West Indies, who resumed play on the overnight score of 295/7, added 16 more runs to their total as Umesh scalped all the three remaining wickets to complete his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

 

West Indies 311 all out from 101.4 overs:

WICKETS! Umesh Yadav has got two in two consecutive deliveries and will be on a hat-trick when West Indies come out to bat in the second innings. First, he removed Chase , disturbing the timber and then sent Shannon Gabriel packing on the next ball as Rishabh Pant took an easy catch.

West Indies 296/8 from 96 overs:

WICKET! Umesh strikes in the first over of the day. Devendra Bishoo departs.

While Roston Chase will be out to score a ton, Virat Kohli-led India will be eager to wrap up the West Indies quickly on Day two of the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal here on Saturday.

Although the West Indies crumbled yet again on Day 2, Chase and skipper Jason Holder’s resilience took the visitors closer to 300-run mark on Day 1 on Friday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors got off to a steady start before the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin spun a web around the opposition top order that saw them reeling at 113-5.

But it was Chase who revived the innings with a crucial 69-run stand with Shane Dowrich. Despite the departure of the latter thanks to Umesh Yadav, the lanky right-hander would go on to stitch an instrumental hundred partnership with Jason Holder to peg things back in their favour.

Just before the end of the final session, Umesh got rid of West Indies skipper holder who scored a gritty half-century. It’s clear the Caribbean side won’t throw in the towel easily and Virat Kohli and co will have to do much more as they eye a clean sweep.

