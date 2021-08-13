Neeraj Chopra's gold medal is a subcontinent win, says Dhammika Prasad

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad is counting India's Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold medal as a win for the entire subcontinent.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Sri Lanka, he said, "Doesn’t matter where he (Neeraj) belongs to, doesn’t matter where I belong to. As he won the Gold medal for India, we South Asians won a gold medal as a region"

"We are really happy about it and we should appreciate it. I can still remember the day, Mrs. Susanthaika Jayasingha won the silver medal for us, how we celebrated as a nation. It was our second Olympic medal and the first was won by Mr. Duncan White a bit long ago. The day she won the medal, we felt like we won. That's how we embraced it. Hope Indians felt the very same way for Neeraj Chopra as he won the gold".

"Winning an Olympic Gold Medal is a dream come true for any athlete and he did it. A very well-deserved victory and he deserves respect and appreciation of any sport, he further added.

"I can remember when we were struggling to have World Cup Matches in Sri Lanka 🇱🇰. Indian and Pakistan players came to help us. I will always have my gratitude for them".

"Finally, and once again I would like to congratulate Mr. Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding track and field performances at the Olympics 2020. Bravo!", he concluded.