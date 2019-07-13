Cricket World Cup 2019

Ravi Shastri reveals why MS Dhoni was sent at No. 7 in WC semi-final

Published Jul 13, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Shastri also stated that thirty minutes of bad cricket cannot erase the fact that India's extraordinary display at the marquee event.
Ravindra Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run seventh-wicket stand to raise hopes of a victory. (Photo: AFP)
 Ravindra Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run seventh-wicket stand to raise hopes of a victory. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: India head coach Ravi Shatri has revealed the reason behind sending MS Dhoni to bat at Number 7 in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 against New Zealand at Manchester.

India crashed out of the tournament after suffering defeat against the Kiwis. Chasing 240 to win the first semifinal, India was dismissed for 221 with three balls remaining at Old Trafford.

 

India's top order collapsed against the Kiwi bowling attack led by Matt Henry, who scalped three wickets and conceded 37 runs in his spell. India's top three batsmen-- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were dismissed for 1 in the first 16 balls of the chase.

Ravindra Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run seventh-wicket stand to raise hopes of a victory.

Many former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly opined that the former skipper should have batted at his designated Number 5 position. The result of the match could have gone in India's favour if Dhoni earlier than Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya. Head coach Shastri, however, explained that it was a team decision.

“It was a team decision. Everyone was in with it -- and it was a simple decision, too. Last thing you wanted was Dhoni coming out to bat early and getting out -- that would have killed the chase,” Shastri was quoted by the Indian Express.

“We needed his experience later. He is the greatest finisher of all times -- and it would have been criminal to not make use of him in that way. The whole team was clear on it,” added Shastri.

Shastri also stated that thirty minutes of bad cricket cannot erase the fact that India's extraordinary display at the marquee event.

“Walk out with your heads held high. Be proud. Those 30 minutes can’t erase the fact that you guys have been the best team in the last couple of years. You guys know it. One tournament, one series a” and that, too, 30 minutes of play can’t decide that. You guys have earned that respect. Of course, we are all hurt and disappointed but, in the end, be proud of what you have done for the last two years.,” Shastri said to the Indian team, he revealed to the Indian Express.

New Zealand will now meet England in the final on Sunday at Lord's.

