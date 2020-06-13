81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Sports, Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
Published Jun 13, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2020, 7:12 pm IST
Afridi was seen frequently in the midst of charity work as the head of his foundation, as Pakistan grapples with rising number of infections
 Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. (AFP)

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Afridi announced on Twitter.

 

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1996 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests (1716 runs and 48 wickets), 398 ODIs (8064 runs and 395 wickets) and 99 T20 Internationals (1416 runs and 98 wickets).

He remains involved in the game and was last seen on the field in the Pakistan Super League in March.

Afridi is also actively involved in his charity work as the head of a foundation named after him. Following the coronavirus outbreak, he was seen outdoors on many occasions, mainly for his charity work.

Wishes of a speedy recovery started pouring on social media soon after Afridi made the announcement.

Another former Pakistan international Taufeeq Umar, had also tested positive for coronavirus but he recovered earlier this month.

At least two Pakistani first-class players have died from the infection with leg-spinner Riaz Sheikh passing away in Karachi earlier this month.

Sheikh, a leg-spinner who took 116 wickets in 43 matches, died in his home.

Another Pakistani first-class player, Zafar Sarfaraz, 50, died due to the virus in April in Peshawar. PTI BS KHS KHS 06131451 NNNN

