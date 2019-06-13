Cricket World Cup 2019

Shorter boundaries at Trent Bridge may hurt India's spinners: Ross Taylor

Published Jun 13, 2019, 1:33 am IST
We’ve faced India a lot in recent times and had some success against them.
Nottingham: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor’s considerable knowledge about the Trent Bridge ground tells him that the shorter boundaries here may play on the mind of India’s wrist spin duo during their World Cup encounter Thursday.

Taylor, who has been a successful pro for the Nottinghamshire county side, is confident that New Zealand can effectively tackle the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

“We’ve faced India a lot in recent times and had some success against them. Obviously, they are two world class spinners but I think we’ve had success at different stages. The shorter boundaries sometimes can play on the minds of the spinner,” Taylor said.    

