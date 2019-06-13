Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC CWC'19: India-New Zealand clash abandoned due to rain

AP
Published Jun 13, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 8:33 pm IST
India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points.
India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.

The India-New Zealand match in Nottingham has been abandoned because of persistent showers.

Organizers finally gave up while it was raining at 3 p.m., four and a half hours after the scheduled start at Trent Bridge.

 

India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points. Tournament leader New Zealand has 7 after four games, and India has 5 after three.

India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, indian cricket team, new zealand cricket team, india vs new zealand


Both India and New Zealand, who are unbeaten in ICC World Cup 2019 will have to share points due to abandonment of the match. (Photo: File)

