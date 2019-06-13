ICC CWC'19: India-New Zealand clash abandoned due to rain

India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

The India-New Zealand match in Nottingham has been abandoned because of persistent showers.

Organizers finally gave up while it was raining at 3 p.m., four and a half hours after the scheduled start at Trent Bridge.

Unfortunately, India's #CWC19 game against New Zealand has been called off due to the rain.



The points have been shared.

India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points. Tournament leader New Zealand has 7 after four games, and India has 5 after three.

The match has been called off. 1 point each for both teams



Thank you to all the fans who came out in numbers to support #TeamIndia



We wish we had a game but we move on from here to meet Pakistan.

India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.