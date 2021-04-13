Sports Cricket 13 Apr 2021 Punjab Kings beat Ra ...
Sports, Cricket

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 9:46 am IST
Sanju Samson’s magnificent 119 went in vain while chasing a humongous target of 221
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson en route to his hundred against Punjab Kings on Monday. — IPLL
 Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson en route to his hundred against Punjab Kings on Monday. — IPLL

Mumbai: Sanju Samson’s magnificent 119 went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in their IPL match here on Monday.   
Rajasthan needed 13 off the last over and five off the last ball. Samson who denied a single to partner Chris Morris in the penultimate ball was caught at     sweeper cover.

“I don’t have words to explain my feelings. Would have loved to finish it off for my team. I don’t think I could have done better than that. I thought I timed it well for a six but somehow. Catches go down and good catches were also taken. It’s part of the game,” said Samson who became the first player to hit a century on captaincy debut.

 

Earlier, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda pummelled the Rajasthan Royals bowlers into submission with their sensational stroke play, propelling Punjab Kings to an imposing 221 for six in the IPL here on Monday.

While Rahul smashed seven fours and five sixes in his 50-ball 91, Hooda, playing his first game since the last IPL, plundered six maximums and four boundaries as he blazed his way to 64 off just 28 balls.

Put into bat, Punjab lost opener Mayank Agarwal (14) early, who edged it back to Royals captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson for IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya’s first wicket.

 

He ended being the pick of the bowlers, conceding only five runs in the 20th over.

Rahul, who got his first four with a glance to the fine-leg fence, and Chris Gayle (40 off 28) gave the team a good start with their 67-run stand.
Rahul got a ?life’ after Ben Stokes dropped him at the fence in the seventh over even as Gayle, looked in his elements.

The duo then took on Stokes, as Gayle hit his 350th IPL six, a pull over deep square in the 8th over  with Punjab racing to 70 for one.

Gayle was dropped by leggie Rahul Tewatia (0/25) off his own bowling and the very next ball, the left-hander smashed a six.

 

However, in the 10th over, Riyan Parag (1/7) removed Gayle, who was holed out to Stokes in the deep.

Rahul then changed gears and got to his fifty with a six over Shivam Dube’s (0/20) head in the 13th over.

Hooda then smashed two maximums in the same over and then struck three sixes off Shreyas Gopal (0/40) in the next as Punjab went ballistic.

It was Rahul and Hooda’s show at the Wankhede that made the difference to their total as the duo tore into the opposition attack on way to to their 105-run stand.

Courtesy their monstrous hitting, Punjab added 111 runs in the final eight overs.
Hooda, who had made a 62 against CSK in his last competitive game in November, had stormed out of the Baroda camp ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after claiming that Krunal Pandya misbehaved with him. Hooda was subsequently suspended.

 

...
Tags: sanju samson, kl rahul, rajasthan royals


Latest From Sports

KKR opener Nitish Rana en route to his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. — IPL

KKR begin with 10-run win over SRH

Delhi DC opener Prithvi Shaw en route to his 72 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Delhi won by seven wickets. — IPL

Delhi Capitals gun down Chennai Super Kings for 7-wicket win

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer poses for a photo after undergoing a shoulder surgery. — Twitter

Shreys Iyer returns home after successful shoulder surgery

RCB pacer Harshal Patel celebrates a Mumbai Indians wicket in the IPL-14 opener in Chennai on Friday. — IPL

AB de Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Skipper Root braces for mini-battle against Ash

R. Ashwin (left) and Mayank Agarwal during a training session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. — BCCI/ PTI

Will expose Azhar’s corruption, says TCA

Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin. (AP)

AB de Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

RCB pacer Harshal Patel celebrates a Mumbai Indians wicket in the IPL-14 opener in Chennai on Friday. — IPL

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: AP)

Plucky India look to pick on energised England

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah (from left), Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya talk with bowling coach Bharat Arun (right) during a training session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. — BCCI/ PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham