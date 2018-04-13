search on deccanchronicle.com
IPL 2018 SRH vs MI: SRH win a thriller

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHARTENDU SHARMA
Published Apr 13, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Hosts carve out one-wicket victory over Mumbai.
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their brilliant show with the ball as they restricted Mumbai Indians to 147 for 8 before overhauling the target on the last ball, with one wicket to spare, in a nail-biter on Thursday night.

No.11 batsman Billy Stanlake hit Ben Cutting over the infield to break the hearts of Mumbai Indians, who suffered their second successive loss in the tournament.
Hyderabad were motoring nicely at 73 for 1 before losing wickets in a heap to slip down the pole.

 

Deepak Hooda then stepped up to the challenge and guided the hosts home with an unbeaten 32 that came off 25 balls and included a four and a six.

Earlier, the hosts did well with the ball without their spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was absent with an injury. 

Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma claimed two wickets each while Rashid Khan was at his stingy best, conceding only 13 runs in his quota of four overs. If anything, Bhuvi’s absence brought SRH’s strength in depth in bowling to the fore.
Invited to bat first, Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Elvin Lewis made a sedate start to their innings scoring just one in the first over. Sandeep, who replaced Bhuvneshwar, troubled the visiting skipper who was dropped by Deepak Hooda at mid-wicket in the fourth ball.

Rohit welcomed lanky Australian Billy Stanlake in style by hitting him for a six and four in the second and fifth balls respectively. However, Rohit’s party was over in the next ball when Shakib pulled off a diving catch at square leg and bring a sigh of relief to Hooda.

But the dangerous Lewis kept Mumbai going with his fierce shots. At the end of four overs, Mumbai were to 43 for 1. Without much delay, Kane Williamson brought in Rashid to tighten the screws. The Afghan responded with a miserly over in which he conceded only five runs. In the last over of powerplay, in-form Siddarth struck twice by claiming the wickets of Ishan Kishan (9) and Lewis (29) to leave Mumbai struggling at 54/3.

Although Kieron Pollard kept the scorers busy, he couldn’t come up with anything extraordinary. Mumbai’s struggle was obvious in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who was out with an ankle injury. Rashid, Shakib and Kaul kept the visitors on a tight leash.

SCORECARD

Mumbai Indians: R. Sharma c Shakib Al Hasan b Stanlake 11, E. Lewis b Kaul 29, Ishan Kishan c Pathan b Kaul 9, S. Yadav c Hooda b Sandeep Sharma 28, K. Pandya c Williamson b Shakib Al Hasan 15, K. Pollard c Dhawan b Stanlake 28, B. Cutting b Rashid Khan 9, P. Sangwan lbw b Sandeep Sharma 0, M. Markande (not out) 6, J. Bumrah (not out) 4. Extras (lb-4, nb-1, w-3) 8. Total (for eight wickets in 20 overs) 147.
FoW: 1-11, 2-48, 3-54, 4-72, 5-110, 6-133, 7-136, 8-136.
Bowling: Sandeep 4-0-25-2, Stanlake 4-0-42-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-13-1, Kaul 4-0-29-2, Shakib 4-0-34-1.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: W. Saha lbw b Markande 22, S. Dhawan c Bumrah b Markande 45, K. Williamson c Ishan Kishan b Mustafizur Rahman 6, M. Pandey c Sharma b Markande 11, Shakib Al Hasan b Markande 12, D Hooda not out 32, Y. Pathan c Pollard b Bumrah 14, Rashid Khan c Ishan Kishan b Bumrah 0, S. Kaul c&b Mustafizur Rahman 0, Sandeep Sharma c Pandya b Mustafizur Rahman 0, B. Stanlake not out 2, Extras (lb-3, w-1) 4. Total (for 9 wickets in 20 overs) 148.
FoW: 1-62, 2-73, 3-77, 4-89, 5-107, 6-136, 7-136, 8-137, 9-137.
Bowling: P. Sangwan 2-0-19-0, J. Bumrah 4-0-32-2, B. Cutting 4-0-37-0, K. Pandya 2-0-10-0, M. Markande 4-0-23-4, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-24-3.

Tags: sunrisers hyderabad, ben cutting




