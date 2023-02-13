  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Sports Cricket 13 Feb 2023 BCCI shifts third In ...
Sports, Cricket

BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 11:53 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:31 pm IST
Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja greet Australian cricketers Steve Smith and Scott Boland after the end of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
 Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja greet Australian cricketers Steve Smith and Scott Boland after the end of the 1st test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

New Delhi: The third Test between India and Australia scheduled to be played from March 1-5 has been shifted from Dharamsala to Indore, owing to poor outfield conditions, BCCI said on Monday.

That the match will be shifted was confirmed on Sunday itself after BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee's report deemed the re-laid outfield as unfit for an international match.

"The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," Shah further stated.

The inclement weather added to the woes of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as the local ground staff didn't get enough time to grow a good layer of grass on the patches of bald outfield.

...
Tags: sports news, hpca stadium, hpca, dharamsala cricket stadium, dharamsala, indore, india-australia third test, holkar stadium indore, india-australia third test shifts to indore
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

The Champions League returns on Tuesday to a very different European soccer scene than it was before a three-month midseason break. — AFP

Champions League back with Messi, Mbappé doubt, legal drama

Shikhar Dhawan at ABB FIA Formula - E World Championship final race in Hyderabad. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Formula E earns Hyderabad ‘best host’ global praise

Fans enjoying the ABB FIA Formula - E World Championship final race in Hyderabad. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Spectators go gaga over ‘fantastic’ Formula E race experience

Carts are not allowed on the PGA Tour. Casey Martin used one under the Americans with Disabilities Act  and Woods has said he was not interested in using one to play at the highest level. — AFP

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav voted ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year

Surya had a stellar 2022, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark in the shortest format of the game. (Photo: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

BCCI fetches Rs 4669.99 crore for sale of five Women's Premier League teams

Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years. Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years. (Representational Image/ANI))

Cricket fans take Metro ride to reach Uppal

India's Mohammed Siraj with New Zealand's Michael bracewell after winning the first ODI cricket match against New Zealand, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment: DDCA director

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (BCCI)

India crush New Zealand by 8 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 lead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Shubhman Gill during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->