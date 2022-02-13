Sports Cricket 13 Feb 2022 Ishan is big hit at ...
Sports, Cricket

Ishan is big hit at IPL auction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C SANTHOSH KUMAR
Published Feb 13, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2022, 6:55 am IST
The dramatic opening day also saw auctioneer Hugh Edmeades replaced after he collapsed on stage due to postural hypotension
Young batting sensation Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player ever bought at an IPL auction when Mumbai Indians snapped him up for Rs 15.25 crore. (Twitter)
 Young batting sensation Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player ever bought at an IPL auction when Mumbai Indians snapped him up for Rs 15.25 crore. (Twitter)

Chennai: Franchise owners splurged on exciting young talent in an attempt to build a strong core for the future in the IPL mega auction at Bengaluru on Saturday.

The dramatic opening day also saw auctioneer Hugh Edmeades replaced after he collapsed on stage due to postural hypotension.

 

Live visuals of Edmeades lying unconscious on the floor shocked viewers, but organisers later said he was “stable and under medical care.”

Young batting sensation Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player ever bought at an IPL auction when Mumbai Indians snapped him up for Rs 15.25 crore.

It’s also the fourth highest bid in IPL history with South Africa’s Chris Morris holding the record at Rs 16.25 crore.

Pacer Avesh Khan hit pay dirt when he was picked up by new entrants Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 10 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh, thus becoming the most expensive uncapped Indian.   

 

Of the 10 who fetched more than Rs 10 crore, seven were Indian cricketers — Ishan Kishan (Mumbai, Rs 15.25 cr), Deepak Chahar (CSK, Rs 14 cr), Shreyas Iyer (KKR, Rs 12.25 cr), Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals, Rs 10.75 cr), Harshal Patel (RCB, Rs 10.75 cr), Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan, Rs10 cr) and Avesh Khan (Lucknow, Rs 10 cr).

In all, teams spent Rs 388 crore on 74 players on the opening day. Auction will resume at 12 noon on Sunday.  

Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB, Rs 10.75) and Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Rs 10.75 cr) were the most sought-after foreigners on day 1.

 

...
Tags: ipl auction 2022
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Horoscope 13 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

This afternoon, the veteran IPL auctioneer collapsed due to postural hypotension during the IPL auction. Immediately, a medical team attended to him,

IPL auction 2022: Hugh Edmeades collapses mid-event, Charu Sharma takes over

Hugo Adnan Boumous of ATK Mohun Bagan takes a shot at the goal during the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

ATK Mohun Bagan storm into top-four with 2-1 win over Hyderabad

Rasheed and Ritish sharing a lighter moment after the World Cup win

Blue-eyed boys: Shaik Rasheed and Nirvetla Rishith Reddy

Born in Punjab, the actor who had just turned 74, in December last year was also an athlete. He had participated in hammer throw and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics. (Image: Twitter/@Tushar_KN)

AFI condoles former Asian Games medallist Sobti's death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL auction 2022: Hugh Edmeades collapses mid-event, Charu Sharma takes over

This afternoon, the veteran IPL auctioneer collapsed due to postural hypotension during the IPL auction. Immediately, a medical team attended to him,

It's a tough and challenging schedule for New Zealand: Stead ahead of India tour

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (right) and head coach Gary Stead (left) watch players attend a training session ahead of their T20 World Cup final against Australia in Dubai in this file photo. (Photo: AP)

Hope to play my last T20 match in Chennai: Dhoni

CSK Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)

Hopefully it swings a bit in morning and we can get them: Jamieson

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson (3L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's captain Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured) during the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Lata Mangeshkar death: Team India observe minute of silence before start of play

Players of India and the West Indies stand-in in silence to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday morning before the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->