Ishan is big hit at IPL auction

Chennai: Franchise owners splurged on exciting young talent in an attempt to build a strong core for the future in the IPL mega auction at Bengaluru on Saturday.

The dramatic opening day also saw auctioneer Hugh Edmeades replaced after he collapsed on stage due to postural hypotension.

Live visuals of Edmeades lying unconscious on the floor shocked viewers, but organisers later said he was “stable and under medical care.”

Young batting sensation Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player ever bought at an IPL auction when Mumbai Indians snapped him up for Rs 15.25 crore.

It’s also the fourth highest bid in IPL history with South Africa’s Chris Morris holding the record at Rs 16.25 crore.

Pacer Avesh Khan hit pay dirt when he was picked up by new entrants Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 10 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh, thus becoming the most expensive uncapped Indian.

Of the 10 who fetched more than Rs 10 crore, seven were Indian cricketers — Ishan Kishan (Mumbai, Rs 15.25 cr), Deepak Chahar (CSK, Rs 14 cr), Shreyas Iyer (KKR, Rs 12.25 cr), Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals, Rs 10.75 cr), Harshal Patel (RCB, Rs 10.75 cr), Prasidh Krishna (Rajasthan, Rs10 cr) and Avesh Khan (Lucknow, Rs 10 cr).

In all, teams spent Rs 388 crore on 74 players on the opening day. Auction will resume at 12 noon on Sunday.

Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB, Rs 10.75) and Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Rs 10.75 cr) were the most sought-after foreigners on day 1.