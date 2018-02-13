LIVE | SA vs IND, 5th ODI: Lungi Ngidi gets his 3rd wicket, removes Shreyas Iyer

Rohit Sharma got to his 35th ODI fifty. (Photo: BCCI)

Port Elizabeth: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya departed in quick succession as India lost half their side.

India 238-6 from 44.2 overs

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi is on fire, as he gets his third wicket by removing Shreyas Iyer.

India 236-5 from 42.3 overs

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi has just removed Hardik Pandya, who departs for a golden duck. India are in trouble now.

WICKET | Another wicket for Ngidi and it's that of Pandya who is out for a golden duck. India 236/5 pic.twitter.com/iexOShzFl7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2018

India 236-4 from 42.2 overs

WICKET! Lungi Ngidi strikes as Rohit Sharma departs after a terrific century.

WICKET | Sharma (115) caught behind off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi. India 236/4 #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/XfVwgbMyPa — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2018

India 203-3 from 36 overs

HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma gets to his 17th ODI hundred at a much-needed time for India. How long will his partnership with Shreyas Iyer last?

💯! Hitman celebrates as he brings up his 17th ODI ton



Updates - https://t.co/tte6qjPZrA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/QFG8G7KoTe — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2018

India 176-3 from 31.5 overs

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane is dismissed for eight runs, as he is run-out.

Run Out | A comedy of errors there as Rahane is the next man out as he's run out by Morkel. India 176/3. Next man in is Iyer. #MomentumODI #SAvIND — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2018

India 153-2 from 25.3 overs

WICKET! South Africa have got the big wicket of Virat Kohli, who is run-out for 36.

WICKET | A breakthrough for the Proteas as a miscommunication between Sharma and Virat leads to the latter (36) being run out by Miller. Next In, Rahane. India 153/2 #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/Hwx59JZnYW — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2018

India 112-1 from 18.2 overs

FIFTY! Rohit Sharma has scored his 35th ODI fifty as he returns back to form. Will he score a hundred today?

FIFTY! @ImRo45 brings up his 50 off 51 balls. This is his 35th in ODIs #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/58ijMIddZS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2018

India 90-1 from 15 overs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have put up a 42-run partnership so far to take the visitors closer to the century mark.

India 48-1 from 7.2 overs

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs as Andile Phehlukwayo takes a good catch at deep backward square leg, as Kagiso Rabada celebrates his wicket.

WICKET | The plan for the Proteas works as Dhawan (34) pulls and is caught by Phehlukwayo at bacjward square leg. India 48/1 #SAvIND #MomentumODI pic.twitter.com/hrKamS5ZPP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2018

India 17-0 from 5 overs

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have got India off to a good start. However, Morne Morkel has been the key man for Proteas so far, having got two maidens and conceding just four runs.

Toss update

Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth ODI against India on Tuesday.

The hosts have made one change, as Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Chris Morris.

News from the toss: India won the toss and elected to field in the first women’s T20 in Potchefstroom. #ProteasWomen #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/FhbA0N5TBE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 13, 2018

Meanwhile, India have gone unchanged for this match.

Here is the playing XI for both the teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram(captain), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(wicketkeeper), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel, Tabraiz Shamsi

Preview

Having tasted their first ODI series defeat in Johannesburg, India will aim to seal the six-match ODI series when they lock horns with South Africa in the fifth ODI of the Momentum Series at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli and co started the series in fine fashion, securing dominant victories in the first three contests at Durban, Centurion and Cape Town respectively to take their tally to 3-0. However, the hosts bounced back by winning the rain-affected and lightning-struck Pink ODI in Johannesburg through the Duckworth-Lewis method by five wickets.

The Men in Blue will now look forward to learning from their mistakes and make history in the African continent. A victory at Port Elizabeth will see India clinch their first ODI series in South Africa.

It will be intriguing to see how Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal tackle the Proteas batting-line up, who countered the Indian spin duo with ease in the last match.

The visitors do not have a great record at the venue, having lost all five ODIs they have played since 1992. Kohli is likely to go with the same playing XI, as Kedar Jadhav continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

Aiden Markram’s side, meanwhile, will be brooding with confidence having kept the series alive. With AB de Villiers back in the squad, the hosts will aim to keep the momentum going and tie the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo.

Match-timings:

The match starts at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.