LIVE| Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Hosts eye early wickets in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 12, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2018, 10:06 am IST
Score after 8 overs, West Indies 27-0: Kraigg Brathwaite 10(27), K Powell 17(21); Ashwin 2-1-5-0
If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013. (Photo: PTI)
 If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: With the opener proving to be a cake walk, Team India will aim to end the two-match Test series with a whitewash when they lock horns with West Indies in the final match at Hyderabad on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Co made light work of the inexperienced Caribbean team by mauling them by an innings and 272 in the Rajkot Test but they will have their task cut out with the visitors eyeing redemption.

 

Skipper Jason Holder returns to the side after shaking off an injury due to which he missed the first Test. The return of speedster Kemar Roach will also boost their chances after the bowler could not be a part of the opening game due to the death of his grandmother.

While the Indian pacers had an easy outing against the batsmen even the West Indies pace attack seemed toothless as they were plundered for runs all over the park. If India can manage their stellar home run and manage to win the final Test, it would be their 10th consecutive series win at home since 2013.

Toss:

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich (wk), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jahmar Hamilton, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

 

