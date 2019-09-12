Sports Cricket 12 Sep 2019 Rishabh Pant eyes fr ...
Sports, Cricket

Rishabh Pant eyes fresh start in South Africa series

PTI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 2:51 am IST
The South Africa series begins with the T20 Internationals starting September 15 in Dharamsala.
Rishabh Pant (Photo: AFP)
 Rishabh Pant (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said he is eyeing a fresh start with the upcoming T20 and Test series against South Africa after drawing criticism for a below-par show in the tour of West Indies last month.

The South Africa series begins with the T20 Internationals starting September 15 in Dharamsala.

 

“I have practiced hard for the South Africa series, and I am going with a positive mindset. I will try my best to get a good start,” Pant said.

Pant was criticised for not making his chances count in the limited-overs and Test tour of the West Indies, during which India won in all formats.

“It went great for our team. It’s great to return on a clean slate. But once a team returns, the last series is past. of course it’s our home series and there will be advantage for us but the most important thing is to start well,” the 21-year-old said.

Pant, who had become the first Indian wicketkeeper with Test centuries in England and Australia, scored 58 runs from two Tests in India’s 2-0 rout of the West Indies and his dismissals were described as reckless.

“I’m looking forward to improve myself and help India win more matches. The focus is to do well in the South Africa series right now, then we will think of Bangladesh. We will take one series at a time,” he said.

The comparisons with MS Dhoni continue unabated when he steps on the field but the delhi player said he prefers to focus on himself.

...
Tags: rishabh pant, ms dhoni


Latest From Sports

Steve Smith

Mr Steve Smith earns the Urn for Australia

French players celebrate their victory over United States in the Basketball World Cup quarterfinals in Dongguan, China, on Wednesday. France won the match with an 89-79 scoreline. (Photo: AFP)

Basketball World Cup: French cut USA

Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated in Kerala. (Photo: BCCI)

VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar extend Onam greetings; see tweets

The final Ashes Test will be played at The Oval from September 12. (Jason Roy/Twitter)

Ashes 2019: England drop Jason Roy, Craig Overton in final Test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haryana CM threatens to chop off BJP leader’s head with axe in his hand

Even today when a person, especially my own worker, tries to put a crown on my head without informing me, then I get angry. I can't tolerate this," Khattar told media persons. (Photo: Screen grab twitter)
 

‘Should be a great lover’: SC to Muslim man who married Hindu woman

The court queried the man on whether he had changed his name after the marriage in an Arya Samaj temple and taken proper legal steps to change his name. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is absolutely horrible for entire tech industry

iPhone launches have been pretty stale since the last few years.
 

Mi Band 4 put to shame? Huami launches Amazfit GTR 47.2 mm with better specs

GTR 47.2 mm comes with 12 different sports modes including several variations of running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout.
 

Prez, PM extend wishes on Onam; Keralites celebrate with lavish feast & floral decks

(Photo: File)
 

Over 2700 gifts received by PM to be auctioned from Sep 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Mr Steve Smith earns the Urn for Australia

Steve Smith

VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar extend Onam greetings; see tweets

Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated in Kerala. (Photo: BCCI)

Ashes 2019: England drop Jason Roy, Craig Overton in final Test

The final Ashes Test will be played at The Oval from September 12. (Jason Roy/Twitter)

Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan tour

Earlier on Monday, SLC had announced that their 10 players have opted out from the Pakistan tour, which includes pacer Lasith Malinga. (Photo: File)

Hardik vs Krunal: Watch who wins the battle between Pandya brothers?

Hardik amassed 226 runs in nine matches in the ICC World Cup and also picked ten wickets for the side. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham