Sports Cricket 12 Sep 2019 Feroz Shah Kotla ren ...
Sports, Cricket

Feroz Shah Kotla renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium, pavilion stand named after Kohli

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 12, 2019, 7:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 7:40 pm IST
The 30-year-old skipper became the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand named after him.
The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years. (Photo:AFP)
 The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years. (Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in a ceremony which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

A new pavilion stand at the stadium was also dedicated to India skipper Virat Kohli to acknowledge his contribution in cricket.

 

"Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record," DDCA President Rajat Sharma had said in a statement.

The 30-year-old skipper became the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand named after him.

DDCA had announced its decision on August 27 as a tribute to Jaitley, who breathed his last on August 24 after a prolonged illness.

The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years.

However, the DDCA confirmed that the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud."

...
Tags: delhi and district cricket association (ddca), virat kohli, arun jaitley, feroz shah kotla stadium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

The gala evening was also attended by former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former India skipper Kapil Dev, among others. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Virat Kohli turns nostalgic after DDCA unveils stand in his name

The DDCA president announced a plethora of welfare schemes for state team's present and former cricketers during the Annual Awards Function where Feroz Shah Kotla was renamed as Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. (Photo: File)

'DDCA to open two academies for underprivileged kids': Rajat Sharma

'Never expected somebody could come close to Tendulkar': Kapil Dev lauds Virat Kohli

A flurry of speculations emerged about Dhoni's retirement after India skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture with Dhoni. (Photo: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi puts an end to retirement rumours; see tweet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)
 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi puts an end to retirement rumours; see tweet

A flurry of speculations emerged about Dhoni's retirement after India skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture with Dhoni. (Photo: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)

MS Dhoni to retire? Kohli's appreciation post triggers speculation

Dhoni, who is currently on a break in the USA, became a trending topic on social media thanks to Kohli's post before the speculation was put to rest. (Photo: File)

'Will have to work harder to get into Test team', says Navdeep Saini

With Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also competing for spots in the playing XI, breaking in to the Indian Test side seems tough. (Photo: AFP)

'MS Dhoni not retiring', confirms MSK Prasad

The first Test match between India and South Africa will begin on October 2. (Photo: AP)

India declare final Test side for SA; Shubhman Gill gets call, KL Rahul dropped

India will be looking to dominate South Africa after win the away series against West Indies convincingly. However, after the West Indies series, the selectors needed to address a few areas of concern before the series against the Proteas. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham