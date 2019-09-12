Feroz Shah Kotla renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium, pavilion stand named after Kohli

The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years. (Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) renamed Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in a ceremony which was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

A new pavilion stand at the stadium was also dedicated to India skipper Virat Kohli to acknowledge his contribution in cricket.

"Virat Kohli's outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record," DDCA President Rajat Sharma had said in a statement.

The 30-year-old skipper became the youngest active cricketer to be bestowed with the honour of a stand named after him.

DDCA had announced its decision on August 27 as a tribute to Jaitley, who breathed his last on August 24 after a prolonged illness.

The former Union Minister who passed away on August 24, was appointed as the chief of Delhi's cricket body in 1999 and he held the post for 13 years.

However, the DDCA confirmed that the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Speaking on this initiative, DDCA president Rajat Sharma said: "It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud."