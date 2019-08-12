Sports Cricket 12 Aug 2019 BCCI Polls, coming u ...
Sports, Cricket

BCCI Polls, coming under NADA ambit to be discussed at CoA meet: Reports

PTI
Published Aug 12, 2019, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Ending years of defiance, the BCCI last Friday agreed to come under the ambit of NADA.
Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16. (Photo: AFP)
 Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16. (Photo: AFP)

The BCCI coming under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and its elections will dominate the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the first after last week's landmark development. The CoA members are likely to discuss how the new development could be incorporated in the BCCI constitution.

Ending years of defiance, the BCCI last Friday agreed to come under the ambit of NADA following its CEO Rahul Johri's meeting with top sports ministry officials in New Delhi.

 

It is expected that the CoA, with its stated "zero tolerance" approach for doping, will discuss the matter at length.

The CoA, comprising chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge, will also be taking stock of the situation with regard to elections of the state associations and the subsequent BCCI polls, which are scheduled to be held on October 22.

The trio will take into account how many state associations have fallen in line with the Lodha reforms and how many are still left to comply with and act in accordance.

The state associations have to complete the elections before the second week of September.

Another issue that could come up for discussion is short-listing the candidates for interviews for selection of the national team's head coach by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former captain Kapil Dev.

Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16.

Apart from incumbent Ravi Shastri, some of the other candidates are former India players Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson.

...
Tags: bcci, national anti-doping agency, committee of administrators (coa)


Latest From Sports

Each league will play in a six-team tournament format each year, meaning that each team will take part in five matches per year. (Photo: AFP)

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to begin from August 14

On Sunday, India registered their first victory in the three-match ODI series as Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played crucial role in India’s victory in a rain-affected match. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter praises Shreyas Iyer, bashes Rishabh Pant

Lampard expressed surprise at Mourinho's comments and Azpilicueta made it clear he didn't agree with the assessment of two of Chelsea's more highly-rated academy graduates. (Photo: AFP)

Captain Azpilicueta defends Chelsea youngsters after Mourinho jibes

Virat Kohli, scored his 42nd ODI century against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter erupts after Virat Kohli scores his 42nd ODI century



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

Casey Sosnowski, who is a student in Florida, posted a picture on the photo sharing platform that shows her in active wear with a water bottle in hand. (Photo: Instagram/ @caseyros)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Twitter erupts after Virat Kohli scores his 42nd ODI century

Virat Kohli, scored his 42nd ODI century against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: AFP)

'Show more grit and stomach to fight': Windies coach after losing to India

In reply, West Indies were on course at 148 for four before they lost their last six wickets for 62 runs to be bundled out for 210 in 42 overs. (Photo: AFP)

Deepak Chahar tries to imitate Rahkeem Cornwall but pulls away in last minute; watch

After West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall was included in the West Indies squad for the two-match Test series against India starting from August 22, his name became famous as he got involved in a funny on-field incident with Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar last month. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)

Watch: Virat Kohli reveals secret behind his dance moves against West Indies

When asked about the tough weather conditions, Kohli said that he prepares and trains to contribute for such difficult days. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli shatters multiple records during India’s win versus WI in the second ODI

During India’s journey to 279, Virat Kohli shattered multiple records to register his name in the books of global and all-time ODI records. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham