Team India to stay in Manchester till July 14

Mumbai: After India got knocked out from the semis against New Zealand the players left their hotel on Thursday. However, they couldn’t get out of the city as the BCCI had failed to arrange tickets after the ‘shocking’ Word Cup exit.

For the very same reason, the players have no choice but to stay in Manchester till Sunday, July 14, since their tickets couldn’t be arranged before time.

A BCCI official close to the team has stated, "Most of the boys will be in Manchester till July 14 and leave from there. Tickets are being booked after the campaign came to an end yesterday.”

However, some players will return to India, while others might stay back or may leave for different destinations for a 15-day break after playing the marquee event for the last seven weeks.

The BCCI Official lastly added, “The players will start leaving in batches and groups to their preferred destination as per availability of tickets.”