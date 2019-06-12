Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 12 Jun 2019 ICC CWC'19: ICC ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: ICC reluctant to change zing bails in mid-way of tournament

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 8:46 am IST
India captain Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch had complained about the flashing LED bails that glow at being hit.
There have been close to 10 occasions during the ongoing World Cup when the ball has hit the stumps but bails haven't come off. (Photo:AFP)
 There have been close to 10 occasions during the ongoing World Cup when the ball has hit the stumps but bails haven't come off. (Photo:AFP)

London: The International Cricket Council Tuesday refused to change the controversial 'zing' bails, which sometimes fail to come off even when the ball hits the stumps, citing "statistical anomaly".

India captain Virat Kohli and his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch had on Sunday complained about the flashing LED bails that glow at being hit, making the TV umpires' job a shade easy, but do not come off a lot of times.

 

"We wouldn't change anything mid-event as it would compromise the integrity of the event - the equipment is the same for all 10 teams across all 48 games," the ICC was quoted as saying by SkySports.

There have been close to 10 occasions during the ongoing World Cup when the ball has hit the stumps but bails haven't come off. The reason being cited is their weight as there are a lot of wires inside to ensure they glow on being hit.

"The stumps have not changed in the last four years. They have been used in all ICC events since the 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup and in a range of domestic events," ICC said.

"This means they've been used in more than 1000 games - this is a statistical anomaly. This issue has always been part of the game, with the accepted concept being that it requires some force to disturb a batsman's 'castle'."

(Photo: AFP)(Photo: AFP)

On Sunday, Australia's David Warner earned a reprieve after the opener deflected pacer Jasprit Bumrah's delivery onto the wicket via his boot but the bails failed to fall down.

"I am sure no team would like seeing stuff like that when you actually bowl a good ball and then you don't get the guy out," Kohli said after the match.

"The ball hits the stump and the lights don't come on, or the lights come on and the bail comes back on to the stump. I haven't seen that happen so many times in the past," the skipper added.

Australian Finch called it hard and unfair after having suffered at least five times.

"Yeah, I think so. It wasn't -- we were on the right end of it today, but I think going forward, you want -- it's a bit unfair at times, isn't it. And I know David was -- hit the stumps pretty hard," Finch said.

"But it does seem to be happening more and more, which is unfortunate, because you'd hate to see something like that happen in a World Cup final or a semifinal...you've done the hard work as a bowler or a fielding side to set a player up or get the mistake and it not be rewarded," he added.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, zing bails, international cricket council (icc)
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

While it is blow to the team ahead of India's third game against New Zealand, the good news is there is a chance that he will recover and therefore, the team management has not sought for any replacement. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Dhawan is expected to be fit so we'ven't asked for replacement': BCCI

He proved a popular target when United started poorly last season under Jose Mourinho. Critics contrasted Pogba's outstanding World Cup performances with those for his club. (Photo: AFP)

'To tackle racism you must perform well rather than walk off field', says Paul Pogba

Draxler, who earned his 50th cap in Germany's 2-0 win over Belarus last Saturday, has been in and out of the PSG first eleven since joining the club in 2017. (Photo:AFP)

Julian Draxler wants to stay at PSG despite rumours linking him to Tottenham Hotspur

Cameroon’s Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (centre) vies for the ball with Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan in a Women’s World Cup Group ‘E’ match at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier on Tuesday. (Photo: AFP)

Argentina hold Japan goalless



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Third-party car insurance prices to go up from June 16

Price hike of Rs 222 (12 per cent) for cars displacing less than 1000cc.
 

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

To get free pizza, a group of at least four people have to eat pizza at the restaurant. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

This 'elf' video has garnered nearly 10 million views on Facebook alone. (Photo: Facebook screengrab | @vivian.gomez.35977)
 

ICC CWC'19: Anushka hails Virat Kohli's on-field act, calls him as 'benevolent man'

Virat’s gesture melted the hearts of his fans, including his wife Anushka. Following Kohli’s gestures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Actor shared the good news on her Instagram story. (Photo: Twitter)
 

IndiGo announces special summer sale, fares start as low as Rs 999

IndiGo has around 50 per cent share of the domestic passenger market, according to data of Indian aviation regulator DGCA.
 

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

Kylie Jenner with Stassie. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Skipper Aaron Finch has an eye on the sky

Aaron Finch

Sarfaraz Ahmed not happy with Taunton pitch: Report

Sarfaraz Ahmed

ICC Worldcup 2019: Pace punch-up

Pakistan’s pace ace Wahab Riaz.

Another rain washout as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh share points

A ground staff clears water from the pitch at the County Ground in Bristol. (Photo: AP)

‘Virat Kohli’s gesture to Steve Smith is a class act’

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham