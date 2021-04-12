Sports Cricket 12 Apr 2021 KKR begin with 10-ru ...
Sports, Cricket

KKR begin with 10-run win over SRH

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2021, 1:33 am IST
Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) hit fluent half-centuries to cruise KKR to victory
KKR opener Nitish Rana en route to his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. — IPL
 KKR opener Nitish Rana en route to his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. — IPL

Chennai: Opener Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) hit fluent half-centuries to script Kolkata Knight Riders' a comfortable 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.
SRH's Rashid Khan (2/24) was yet again at his best, asking tough questions to the KKR batsmen but most of his bowling colleagues proved ineffective on a slow yet decent batting wicket.

Hyderabad lost skipper David Warner (3) and Wriddhiman Saha (7) early and were always playing a catch-up game despite Jonny Bairstow's fighting half-century. They could manage 177 for five in the end.

 

Warner was dropped on nought by Pat Cummins in the first over bowled by Harbhajan Singh but he could not make good use of the life and became a victim of pacer Prasidh Krishna while Saha was cleaned up by Shakib Al Hasan.
Jonny Bairstow (55) and Manish Pandey (61 not out) formed a partnership at a steady run rate. Australian pacer Cummins broke their 92-run stand when he had Bairstow caught at backward point by Rana.     SRH needed 70 off the last five overs.

Mohammed Nabi (14) was hit on his neck by Krishna but the Afghan responded with a cracking six. He went after a slower one but only to be caught by Eoin Morgan.

 

The 19-year-old Abdul Samad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, creamed off two sixes and a four off Cummins in the penultimate over to keep SRH in hunt. Requiring 22 runs from the last over, KKR's Andre Russell held his nerves to deny SRH a win.

Earlier, left-handed opener Rana struck the ball hard and clean to provide his side a confident start after they were asked to take first strike.
His strokes on the off-side -- the drives and cuts - were of highest quality and a treat to the eye.

Neither Bhuvneshwar Kumar nor T Natarajan could stop Rana from hitting boundaries even as Subhman Gill was quiet initially. Sandeep Sharma was hit for three boundaries in a row by him.

 

Gill opened up his arms to hit a massive straight six off Natarajan to make it even better for KKR.

However, the run-flow was affected when ever-reliable Rashid got the ball in his hands. He also provided the breakthrough when he deceived Gill with a wrong'un to find the stumps.

Rana though kept going strong, completing his half-century with a six off Vijay Shankar after surviving an LBW appeal off Rashid. He got the decision overturned, taking the DRS call.

Rana's six-hitting continued after getting his fifty as he punished Natarajan and Sandeep again.

 

His colleague at the other end Rahul Tripathi also stroked confidently and fluently. He smashed a massive six off Bhuvneshwar and then followed it up with a cheeky four in the third-man region.

He completed his fifty with another boundary off Bhuvneshwar but was dismissed by Natarajan soon after when he top-edged a ball.

Rashid too sent back dangerous Andre Russell (5) back.
Mohammed Nabi (2/32) got rid of Rana and Eoin Morgan (2) off successive balls in the 18th over.

...
Tags: nitish rana, rahul tripathi, kolkata knight riders, sunrisers hyderabad, david warner


Horoscope 12 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Delhi DC opener Prithvi Shaw en route to his 72 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Delhi won by seven wickets. — IPL

Delhi Capitals gun down Chennai Super Kings for 7-wicket win

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer poses for a photo after undergoing a shoulder surgery. — Twitter

Shreys Iyer returns home after successful shoulder surgery

RCB pacer Harshal Patel celebrates a Mumbai Indians wicket in the IPL-14 opener in Chennai on Friday. — IPL

AB de Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh

I am excited to start a new chapter of my life: Gagan Narang



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Delhi Capitals gun down Chennai Super Kings for 7-wicket win

Delhi DC opener Prithvi Shaw en route to his 72 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match in Mumbai on Saturday. Delhi won by seven wickets. — IPL

Premier Pick

Hanuma Vihari

Shreys Iyer returns home after successful shoulder surgery

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer poses for a photo after undergoing a shoulder surgery. — Twitter

Axar 'straightens' England with 11/70, India win 3rd Test

Axar Patel of India appeals for England’s Zak Crawley’s wicket during Day Two of their third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. — BCCI

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham