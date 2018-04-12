Cauvery turmoil: Chennai Super Kings home games shifted to Pune

Dwayne Bravo pulled off an absolute heist as Chennai Super Kings sealed a win on Indian Premier League comeback by beating Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: File/BCCI)

Chennai: Snakes and shoes, and a government unwilling to guarantee security for its citizens wanting to witness the game of their obsessive passion, have forced the much-awaited IPL matches out of Chennai. Needless to say the Tamil fringe outfits fighting the Cauvery battles on the streets are crying ‘hurray’ beating their chests at scoring victory.

The Cauvery water dispute forced the BCCI to shift Chennai Super Kings’ remaining home games to Pune.

“The matches had to be shifted out of Chennai as police had said that they were unable to provide security in the prevailing situation. CSK is not averse to shifting base to Pune,” IPL chairman Rajv Shukla said.

The BCCI had short-listed four cities to host matches but eventually Pune was finalised since CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is familiar with the conditions having played two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants

Meanwhile, an official from the Maharashtra Cricket Association said they are ready to host matches.