search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Cauvery turmoil: Chennai Super Kings home games shifted to Pune

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 12, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Pune finalised since Dhoni is familiar with the conditions there.
Dwayne Bravo pulled off an absolute heist as Chennai Super Kings sealed a win on Indian Premier League comeback by beating Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: File/BCCI)
 Dwayne Bravo pulled off an absolute heist as Chennai Super Kings sealed a win on Indian Premier League comeback by beating Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: File/BCCI)

Chennai: Snakes and shoes, and a government unwilling to guarantee security for its citizens wanting to witness the game of their obsessive passion, have forced the much-awaited IPL matches out of Chennai. Needless to say the Tamil fringe outfits fighting the Cauvery battles on the streets are crying ‘hurray’ beating their chests at scoring victory.

The Cauvery water dispute forced the BCCI to shift Chennai Super Kings’ remaining home games to Pune. 

 

“The matches had to be shifted out of Chennai as police had said that they were unable to provide security in the prevailing situation. CSK is not averse to shifting base to Pune,” IPL chairman Rajv Shukla said.

The BCCI had short-listed four cities to host matches but eventually Pune was finalised since CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is familiar with the conditions having played two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants 

Meanwhile, an official from the Maharashtra Cricket Association said they are ready to host matches.

Tags: cauvery, cauvery water, bcci, chennai super kings
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 things to know before going vegan

According to studies, the more gradually people transition to veganism, the more likely they are to stick to it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Food review: Digging into some decadent delicacies, home style

Eggless Choco Orange Lava Cake by FreshMenu.
 

‘Um... no’: Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users.
 

Weight loss may be an indicator of cancer

Unintended weight loss in people over 60 exceeded the three per cent risk threshold for urgent investigation in NICE guidelines. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have you experienced Instagram's new 'Focus' feature?

Instagram noted that the update will be available as part of the app's latest version 39.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
 

Cauvery row: Homecoming cut short! CSK’s IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai

Just a day after Chennai Super Kings’ happy homecoming at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller on Tuesday, the cricket fans in Chennai are dealt with a big blow as MS Dhoni-led CSK’s home games are shifted out of the city following protests over Cauvery row. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2018: Mumbai have a tall order against SRH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a training session in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Sam Billings basks in MS Dhoni effect

Sam Billings

IPL moves out of Chennai

Rajv Shukla , IPL chariman

Cauvery row: Here's Ravindra Jadeja message to CSK fans after shoe-hurling incident

The cricketer was also responding to the shoe-hurling incident during CSK’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, where workers of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) were seen doing the same. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018: BCCI picks 4 stand-by cities for CSK's home matches due to Cauvery protests

Massive protests were witnessed on Tuesday ahead of the match between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham