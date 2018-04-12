LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma and co look to bounce back from opening loss

Despite overcoming an early ankle injury, skipper Rohit Sharma would not want to rush Hardik Pandya into action once again. (Photo: BCCI)

Hyderabad: Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face a tough task of overcoming SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The three-time winners will look to bounce back from the defeat suffered at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the opener, while Kane Williamson and co secured a thumping nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.

SRH boast one of the most fearsome bowling attacks in the T20 league and it will take the visitors something special to tame the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy, Siddarth Kaul, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite the opening loss, Mumbai had a few positives and negatives to take away. Spinner Mayank Markande impressed on his debut but the main onus will be on the top order to deliver once again.

Despite overcoming an early ankle injury, skipper Rohit Sharma would not want to rush Hardik Pandya into action once again and his inclusion in the opening eleven remains a doubt.

Speaking about Pandya’s injury on the sidelines of an event on Monday, MI skipper Rohit Sharma had said "He's looking good for now. He twisted his ankle but he came (back on the field) and bowled four overs. We still have three days (for the next match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 12). I think he will be fine."

In the absence of David Warner, the hosts will once again bank on skipper Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan to lead from the front.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Thursday (April 12)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.