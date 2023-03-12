  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Sports Cricket 12 Mar 2023 Virat Kohli gets Tes ...
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli gets Test ton after three-year wait

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 12, 2023, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2023, 1:31 pm IST
Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
 Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

AHMEDABAD: India's superstar cricketer Virat Kohli hit his first Test century since November 2019, ending his long drought on day four of the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday.

'King Kohli' reached his 28th Test hundred off 241 balls with a single off Nathan Lyon, sparking wild celebrations at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Appearing to tear up, he acknowledged the crowd and the dressing room before kissing the locket on his gold chain as he smiled and looked up to the sky.

Commentator Ravi Shastri screamed, "a 600-kilo gorilla is off his back. He will grow a couple of inches taller by this evening".

A placard in the crowd read "Here to see King Kohli ruling in his kingdom" as children in India shirts bowed in respect.

The star batsman resumed on his overnight score of 59 after he got his first Test half-century since January 2022 on day three on a pitch favouring the batsmen.

Kohli, 34, went through an extended lean patch last year, failing to reach three figures in more than 1,000 days.

He quit as Twenty20 skipper in late 2021 and in January 2022 was sacked from the one-day captaincy and gave up leading the Test side, too.

But he hit his first ton after 1,020 days in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in September last year and hasn't looked back since.

Kohli finished the T20 World Cup in Australia as the leading run-scorer and then hit three ODI centuries, including two -- 113 and 166 not out -- against Sri Lanka in January.

The former captain has a Test average of more than 48 in 108 matches since making his debut in 2011 and has struck 75 centuries across the three international formats.

Kohli remains behind Australia stand-in-skipper Steve Smith and England's Joe Root in the number of Test centuries between the "fabulous four" -- the leading four batsmen of the modern era.

Smith overtook Kohli during the Indian batsman's lean phase and now has 30 Test centuries since his previous 95th Test. Root has 29.

New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has 26 Test tons.

Kohli's previous Test hundred came against Bangladesh in what was the first day-night Test in India.

...
Tags: virat kohli, india australia cricket match, narendra modi stadium, test century
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Sports

India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, greets India's Virat Kohli, right, at the end of play on third day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Photo: AP)

India end day three at 289/3

Sania, who won six Grand Slam titles in her career, bid adieu to the game last month in Dubai, where she played her final tournament.

In your excellence, world saw glimpse of India's sporting prowess: Modi to Sania

Australian batter Usman Khawaja celebrates after scoring a century during the 1st day of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Super Usman guides Australia to comfortable 255/4 on Day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia, at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Albanese watch India-Aus Test match for after taking round of stadium



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Big fight: Azhar allegedly locked out club representatives from Uppal stadium

Members of Hyderabad cricket association special general meeting at uppal stadium discussion on Hyderabad cricket association elections on Sunday.(Photo: DC)

Sri Lanka win toss, bowl against India in 1st ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka during the toss for the 1st ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kishan likely to play in middle-order as India face plucky New Zealand

Ishan Kishan. (Photo: AFP)

Black-marketers have field day in Uppal during India-New Zealand ODI

Spectators enjoying the India-New Zealand ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. (Photo: DC)

Indian pacers skittle out New Zealand for 108 in second ODI

India's Washington Sundar, centre behind, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips with his teammates during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->