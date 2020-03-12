Sports Cricket 12 Mar 2020 IPL will not have fo ...
Sports, Cricket

IPL will not have foreign players till April 15 due to fresh visa restrictions

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Government put a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment
File picture of IPL Governing Council chairman Rajeev Shukla (left) with Sharad Pawar in New Delhi. PTI Photo
 File picture of IPL Governing Council chairman Rajeev Shukla (left) with Sharad Pawar in New Delhi. PTI Photo

New Delhi: No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat, a top BCCI source told PTI on Thursday, casting fresh doubts on the fate of the event.

"The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government's directive, they can't come till April 15," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

 

The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.

India has reported 60 positive cases in the outbreak which has led to over 4,000 deaths globally.

The fate of the IPL itself will be decided on March 14 at the event's Governing Council meeting in Mumbai. "All decisions will be taken by the GC in Mumbai," the source said.

Having the IPL, starting March 29, played in empty stadiums is an option being explored.

...
Tags: bcci, (ipl) indian premier league 2020, rajeev shukla, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Justin Langer hopes for IPL 2020 stint to bear fruit for Australia at T20 World Cup
IPL 2020 auction: The complete list of players sold

Latest From Sports

File photo of boxers MC Mary Kom, Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal. PTI Photo

Boxers returning from Jordan to be home-quarantined, have all health clearances: BFI

Formula One drivers (from left) Williams' Nicholas Latifi of Canada, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel of Germany, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Renault's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia attend pre-race a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne on Thursday. AP Photo

Mercedes driver Hamilton 'surprised' Australia race is still on despite virus threat

File picture of Juventus' Italian defender Daniele Rugani. AFP Photo

Juventus defender Rugani, first Serie A footballer to test positive for coronavirus

LOSING STEAM HALFWAY: Dronavalli Harika. DC Photo

Harika draws 9th round game with Kashlinskaya, remains in 7th place



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

A male spectator at Women's T20 World Cup final diagnosed with COVID-19: MCG

India's supporters at the Melbourne Cricket ground during the 2020 Icc women's T20 World Cup final. AFP Photo

Saurashtra maintain upper hand despite Bengal fightback

Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani celebrates after taking the wicket of Manoj Tiwary during the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy final in Rajkot on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Faf's return will hold us in good stead: Quinton de Dock

DOWN TO BUSINESS: South African's captain Quinton de Kock returns a ball to the bowler during a practice session on Wednesday, the eve of the first one day international at Dharamsala on Thursday. AFP Photo

COVID19: Usage of saliva for shining the ball may be stopped, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a practice session in Dharamsala. DC Photo

Dharamsala ODI: Coronavirus, rain affect ticket sales

Ground staff cover the pitch following a sudden downpour following the team practice on Wednesday. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham