LIVE | 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs IND: Hosts lose captain Thisara Perera

Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga plays a shot during their match against India on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Sri Lanka lost Danushka Gunathilaka early after getting off to a strong start.

Sri Lanka 118-5 from 13.2 overs

WICKET! Jeevan Mendis' stay at the crease is short-lived as he is dismissed by Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka 113-4 from 12 overs

WICKET! Captain Thisara Perera departs as Shardul Thakur gets his second wicket, courtesy a fantastic catch by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka 96-3 from 10.4 overs

WICKET! Vijay Shankar strikes as he removes Upul Tharanga for 22 runs.

Sri Lanka 34-2 from 3.1 overs

WICKET! Kusal Perera has just given away his wicket as he makes an unnecessary leave as the ball hits the stumps, as washington Sundar gets a wicket.

Sri Lanka 25-1 from 2.1 overs

WICKET! Suresh Raina takes a stunning catch at mid-wicket to see of Danushka Gunathilaka as Shardul Thakur celebrates his wicket.

Sri Lanka 15-0 from 1 over

The hosts have got off to a start that they wanted. The first over has already been full of drama, with a six being followed by a run-out chance.

Toss update

India have won the toss and has elected to field.

Both teams have made one change each. While India have replaced Rishab Pant with KL Rahul, Suranga Lakmal has come in for the suspended Dinesh Chandimal for the hosts.

Meanwhile, the match has been reduced to 19 overs after losing out on more than an hour's play.

Here is how the teams will lineup:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, L Rahul, S Raina, D Karthik, W Sundar, V Shankar, J Unadkat, Y Chahal, S Thakur, M Pandey — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2018

SL XI: D Gunathilaka, K Mendis, MDKJ Perera, WU Tharanga, D Shanaka, NTLC Perera, J Mendis, A Dananjaya, N Pradeep, S Lakmal, D Chameera — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2018

The all-important encounter between Sri Lanka and India has been delayed due to rain, and the covers have been put on.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen as to when the toss is expected to happen.

The BCCI, in its Twitter handle confirmed that the game will have a delayed start.

The drizzle has got slightly heavy. And the covers are coming back on. Toss and start of play delayed. Stay tuned for further updates #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FjA1YjR1yw — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2018

Preview

Rohit Sharma-led India will look to inch closer to the Nidahas Trophy tri-series final when they take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the tournament here on Monday.

After losing their opening encounter to the hosts, the Men in Blue bounced back to beat Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered another blow after Bangladesh downed them by five wickets in a thriller, despite the hosts finishing with a total of 214.

Things went from bad to worse as Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal was suspended for two T20Is due to a slow over-rate in the game against Bangladesh. As a result, Thisara Perera will be given the captaincy responsibilities for the next couple of games.

For India, captain Rohit Sharma’s form will be a concern. While his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has aggregated 145 runs from the first two matches, Rohit, who was dismissed for a duck in the first match, could only contribute 17 runs in the second match.

Vijay Shankar was the Man of the Match against Bangladesh for his spell of 2 for 32. He will look to continue his good form in India's latest encounter against Sri Lanka.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Sri Lanka: , Thisara Perera (Captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva.