Sports, Cricket

IPL auction 2022: Hugh Edmeades collapses mid-event, Charu Sharma takes over

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 12, 2022, 6:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 7:28 pm IST
Veteran sports presenter Charu Sharma was handed over the auction duties for remaining part of the event
This afternoon, the veteran IPL auctioneer collapsed due to postural hypotension during the IPL auction. Immediately, a medical team attended to him," a statement from the IPL said. — DC file image
Bengaluru: The much-talked about Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2022, which is being held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday, witnessed an unfortunate event as veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the first session of the auction. 

60-year-old Edmeades collapsed midway into auction due to Postural Hypotension, which led to a commotion in the hall. 

 

Edmeades had the Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s name under the hammer when he suddenly collapsed. 

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way into the auction. A medical team immediately attended to him," the cricket league said in a statement. 

Doctors attending to Edmeades said that the veteran presenter was doing fine, adding that his condition was stable.

Sports presenter Charu Sharma, who was the CEO of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the first season of the league, will be continuing the proceedings for the rest of the day, IPL added. 

 

Edmeades conducted over 2,700 auctions, a majority of them being cars including Aston Martin used in a James Bond film.

