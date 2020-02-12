Women's tri-series final: India lose to Australia by 11 runs

Opener Smriti Mandhana's 37-ball 66 went in vain as Australia beat India by 11 runs to win the Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series here on Wednesday.
Set a target of 156, India were all out for 144.
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen was the star of the show with brilliant figures of 5/12 in four overs.
Opting to bat, Australia managed to post 155 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing a challenging target, Mandhana was up to the task at hand and smashed 12 boundaries in her knock at the Junction Oval.
Brief scores:
Australia: 155 for six in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 71 not out)
India: 144 all out in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 66, Jess Jonassen 5/12)