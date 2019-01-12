search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st ODI: Kuldeep sees off Marsh for 54 runs

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 12, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Score after 44 overs, AUS 222-4, Handscomb 51(50), Stoinis 17(23); Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-54-2.
Usman Khawaja scored his fifth ODI fifty, his first on Australian soil. (Photo: AP)
Sydney: Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja for 59 runs, leaving Australia four down.

Australia 186-4 after 37.3 overs

 

WICKET! Kuldeep gets his second as Shami completes the catch at long on to see off Shaun Marsh for 54.

Australia 133-3 after 28.2 overs

WICKET! Khawaja departs for 59 as he is struck leg before wicket with Ravindra Jadeja celebrating the breakthrough wicket.

Australia 117-2 after 25.2 overs

FIFTY! Usman Khawaja brings up his fifth ODI fifty!

Australia 41-2 after 9.5 overs

WICKET! Alex Carey's cameo comes to an end as Rohit Sharma takes a comfortable catch at first slip. Carey dismissed for 24 runs.

Australia 8-1 after 2.2 overs

BOWLED'EM! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his 100th ODI wicket in style as captain Aaron Finch is seen off for just six runs.

Toss update

Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Preview

Hosts Australia will look to recover from their Test series loss to India when Aaron Finch’s men take on Virat Kohli and co in the first of the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday.

While the hosts will continue to miss the services of Steve Smith and David Warner due to their ball-tampering ban, the Men in Blue have been given a huge blow after Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended for the series after making an inappropriate comment during ‘Koffee with Karan’, a chat show.

The duo were on Friday suspended pending an inquiry into their outrage-evoking comments on women during a TV show, and will be sent back home from Australia.

The cricketers, who have been in the eye of a storm following their sexist remarks on the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will be sent back on the first available flight.

 They were omitted from the line-up for the opening match in Sydney but now it seems they won't be in the mix even for the limited-overs tour of New Zealand, beginning January 23.

Rahul was unlikely to get a go owing to both his poor form and the presence of a well-settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Pandya's absence could mean that India might have to rejig their bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah has already been rested for this series, as well as the tour of New Zealand, and this allows the think-tank to conduct one final experimentation with their bowling attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a shoe-in, and thereafter it depends if Kohli wants to go in with a three-man pace attack to compensate for Pandya's loss.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu,  Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, j, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

 

 

Australia: Aaron Finch(Captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, , Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell,  Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

Tags: australia vs india, live cricket score, sydney odi, team india, australian cricket team




