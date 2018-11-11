search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Windies opt to bat

Published Nov 11, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Virat Kohli may have been rested for the current series, but stand-in skipper Rohit has been in fine form.
With the Australia tour kicking off on November 21 with the first of three T20Is, the Men in Blue will treat this as a final dress rehearsal before they embark on the long journey. (Photo: AP)
Chennai: West Indies won the toss and decided to bat against India in the dead rubber.

The visitors are going ahead with the same playing eleven.

The hosts have meanwhile got Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Preview

With India claiming the T20I series 2-0, West Indies will look to sign off their tour with a consolation win in the third match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday.

Even though the hosts had a tough time in winning the first game in Kolkata, Rohit Sharma’s fourth T20I century ensured that they would ease to a comfortable 71-run win in the second match at Lucknow.

And with the Australia tour kicking off on November 21 with the first of three T20Is, the Men in Blue will treat this as a final dress rehearsal before they embark on the long journey.

Virat Kohli may have been rested for the current series, but stand-in skipper Rohit has been in fine form.

After having notched up two centuries and a half-century in the ODIs against the Caribbean side, the Mumbai cricketer followed that up with his fourth ton in the shortest format during the previous game.

The major worry for the visitors will be their top-order batting.

The duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer h ave not been in top form that they were during the ODIs and that remains a concern for them.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obede McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the third and final India versus West Indies T20I will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across a number of Star Sports channels

Tags: india vs west indies, live cricket score, team india, rohit sharma


More From Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha eyeing December return for Bengal in Ranji Trophy

Saha admitted that going through rehab was boring but he's mentally motivated. (Photo: PTI)

Aus vs SA 3rd ODI: Miller, du Plessis plunder tons as visitors clinch series

David Miller and Faf du Plessis plundered big-hitting centuries in a batting masterclass as South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs to win their one-day series and inflict another defeat on Justin Langer's misfiring side. (Photo: AFP)

Wriddhiman Saha India's best wicketkeeper in last 5-10 years: Sourav Ganguly

With India not playing any Tests after the Australia tour till July 2019, Wriddhiman Saha's future remains uncertain. (Photo: AP)

PCB terminates contract of Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans

Schon Properties had purchased the franchise rights of the Multan team for a record USD 52 million in 2017. (Photo: Twitter / Pakistan Super League)

#MeToo: BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry ready to assist probe panel in Johri case

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry has become the first high profile office bearer to have written to the independent probe panel, offering to assist them in the alleged sexual harassment case against CEO Rahul Johri. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
