LIVE| Ind vs WI 3rd T20: Windies opt to bat

With the Australia tour kicking off on November 21 with the first of three T20Is, the Men in Blue will treat this as a final dress rehearsal before they embark on the long journey. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: West Indies won the toss and decided to bat against India in the dead rubber.

Windies have won the toss and will bat first in the final T20I at Chennai.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/kMsvdJzKC4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2018

The visitors are going ahead with the same playing eleven.

The hosts have meanwhile got Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

WI XI: S Hope, S Hetmyer, DM Bravo, D Ramdin, N Pooran, K Pollard, C Brathwaite, F Allen, K Paul, K Pierre, O Thomas — BCCI (@BCCI) November 11, 2018

Preview

With India claiming the T20I series 2-0, West Indies will look to sign off their tour with a consolation win in the third match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday.

Even though the hosts had a tough time in winning the first game in Kolkata, Rohit Sharma’s fourth T20I century ensured that they would ease to a comfortable 71-run win in the second match at Lucknow.

And with the Australia tour kicking off on November 21 with the first of three T20Is, the Men in Blue will treat this as a final dress rehearsal before they embark on the long journey.

Virat Kohli may have been rested for the current series, but stand-in skipper Rohit has been in fine form.

After having notched up two centuries and a half-century in the ODIs against the Caribbean side, the Mumbai cricketer followed that up with his fourth ton in the shortest format during the previous game.

The major worry for the visitors will be their top-order batting.

The duo of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer h ave not been in top form that they were during the ODIs and that remains a concern for them.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obede McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the third and final India versus West Indies T20I will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available across a number of Star Sports channels