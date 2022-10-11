  
Sports Cricket 11 Oct 2022
Sports, Cricket

Binny likely to replace Ganguly as BCCI President, Jay Shah to remain secretary

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 11, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 11, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny (ANI)
Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny is likely to be the next BCCI President replacing Sourav Ganguly while BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary.

At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.

The discussions were held in the internal BCCI meeting in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for October 18.

Senior BCCI administrator Rajeev Shukla will remain the Vice-President of the board while Ashish Sellar is likely to take over as the new treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal.

Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee and he is also the member of 1983 World Cup winning team. The former pacer Roger Binny is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president. Binny, 67, is currently president of Karnataka State Cricket Association.

The nominations can be filed on October 11 and 12, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

Sourav Ganguly, the current President of BCCI, is tipped to be India's representative for the 16-member International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Chairman's post, elections for which are slated to be held this November.

Tags: bcci, roger binny, 1983 world cup, jay shah, cricketer roger binny, arun dhumal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


