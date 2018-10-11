India vs West Indies, ODIs: Pant gets call-up, Kohli returns as selectors pick squad

While Virat Kohli returned to lead India following a rest during the Asia Cup, Rishabh Pant earned call-up to India’s ODI squad as Ravindra Jadeja retained his place in the side following his impressive showing in Asia Cup. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: In what could be an indicator that Rishabh Pant might be a part of India’s plan for ICC World Cup 2019, the left-hander wicketkeeper-batsman was picked in the ODI squad for the West Indies series here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli, who was rested during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, returned to the Indian squad as the MSK Prasad-led selection committee named 14-man squad for the first two of the five-match ODI series.

Here is the full squad: