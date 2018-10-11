India vs West Indies, ODIs: Pant gets call-up, Kohli returns as selectors pick squad

Hyderabad: In what could be an indicator that Rishabh Pant might be a part of India’s plan for ICC World Cup 2019, the left-hander wicketkeeper-batsman was picked in the ODI squad for the West Indies series here on Thursday.
Virat Kohli, who was rested during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, returned to the Indian squad as the MSK Prasad-led selection committee named 14-man squad for the first two of the five-match ODI series.
Here is the full squad:
🚨Team for first 2 ODIs against Windies announced— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2018
Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk),Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul #INDvWI